THE PUP RELIEF TOUR 2022

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Taylor, better known as the "Dogfather of Harlem" founded and spearheaded the successful "Pup Relief Tour" a non-profit 501(c) in 2020, is passionately heading back on the road, for a third tour. The pup tour is a two day (2) pop-up offering free grooming services to pet parents who are in financial need across the United States and is so excited to announce the next round of tours in Cincinnati, Detroit and Chicago in July/August for 6 days of grooming services to these communities. Donations and contributions from the pet industry, corporate companies and dog lovers throughout the pandemic helped groom 1,543 pups, in 12 states and 13 cities across the United States. Pet owners and volunteer groomers are ecstatic and wanting more of these vital services for their communities in 2022.

Pup Relief Tour is a city road trip, the tour will host a 2-day pop-up event, offering free grooming to pups in need.

The events that transpired around the world impacted countless Americans who still face many hardships and remain forced to make difficult decisions to ensure their survival. Devastating choices are often made sacrificing beloved pets that can be a financial burden to families. A heartbreaking reality continues to significantly touch the pet industry, animal lovers and those caring for our furry friends each day. Many remain inspired and motivated around the world to act and do their part. Brian Taylor and his pup team of volunteer groomers understand these challenges. Volunteer groomers across the U.S. are on board to assist at the upcoming pop-up as Brian continues to track his key milestones from the initial 2020 tour and remains inspired and grateful to the organizations who've continued supporting his venture and making this tour happen.

PAYING IT FORWARD

"Pup Relief Tour" is determined to do so much more and Brian remains steadfast in keeping the momentum, interest and vitality of his grooming tours alive providing to those in need of services. The importance of continuous support from the corporate donations, vendors and pet lover contributions, is what makes ALL possible and is the key for future sustainability to meet the goal of serving all 50 states by 202, thus, keeping the tour alive and providing opportunities for groomers to become better known in their communities while giving back. The," Pup Relief Tour" unwaveringly believes "pup grooming is an essential part of their health and well-being and his team will be there for them". Newly on-boarded dedicated statewide groomers are gearing up to kick-start their teams to produce a 2-day per state pop up event, offering free grooming and other salon services to their pups in need.

PUP RELIEF TOUR DATES 2022

"What We're Going"

Cincinnati

Wesley Chapel Mission Center

July, 25&26th

Wcmcotr.org

Detroit

CaninetoFive

July 29&30th

Caninetofive.com

Chicago

Porche Paws Parlor

August 2&3rd

porchepawsparlor.com

For info contact:

Brian Taylor, Founder Pup Relief Fund

Founder

brian@hddsbb.com

(732) 207-6244

Puprelieftour.com

