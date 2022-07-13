e-Emphasys Technologies Welcomes Mayank Kalla as CFO

CARY, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Emphasys Technologies, Inc., a leading global enterprise software provider for the equipment distribution and rental industry today announced the appointment of Mayank Kalla as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Kalla will be responsible for driving e-Emphasys' global financial strategy and managing the next stages in the company's growth. Kalla brings more than 21 years of extensive international finance and operational experience and has a proven track record of charting technology disruptors' paths towards key financial milestones.

Mayank Kalla, CFO, e-Emphasys Technologies (PRNewswire)

"e-Emphasys is committed to cementing our place as the global leader in this industry and continuing to help our customers gain market share and competitive advantage," said Milind Bagade, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of e-Emphasys Technologies. "The addition of Mayank will act as a further catalyst towards our continued success. His experience navigating high-growth companies, developing business strategies, and his overall operational mindset will deliver meaningful results in this exciting new chapter in the evolution of our company."

Prior to joining e-Emphasys, Kalla served as VP – Corporate Finance at Sitecore, a global leader in content marketing management software. During his time at Sitecore he helped guide them through a rapid growth transformation, increasing annual recurring revenue multifold and expanding their global footprint. Prior to Sitecore, Mayank spent 15 years in procurement technology. He was the international division CFO at Ariba Inc, a publicly listed company that was acquired by SAP in 2012. He was also the CFO for SAP's Cloud line of business for APJ based out of Singapore.

"I am extremely excited to be joining e-Emphasys during this phase in its growth journey. The entire equipment dealer and rental industry is looking to technology solutions to drive growth and gain efficiencies," said Kalla. "e-Emphasys plays a mission critical role in this digital transformation journey for its customers to drive superior financial outcomes. I am excited to bring my finance and operational experience to the team as the company launches into its next phase of growth"

About e-Emphasys Technologies

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., is a global enterprise software provider for the equipment, heavy truck, and rental industries. e-Emphasys is exclusively focused on the Industrial Machinery and Equipment (IM&E) domain, providing services to dealers and rental companies, including several Fortune 500 customers. The e-Emphasys Dealer Management Platform incorporates a full suite of best-in-class technology including Business Intelligence and Reporting, CRM, Mobile Field Service Applications, Inspection Applications, eCommerce Customer Portals, RFID, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Telematics. For more information, visit www.e-emphasys.com.

