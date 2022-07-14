Fleet Team Purchases Former Vatterott College Building for Future Headquarters.

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Team, Inc., an industrial equipment fleet management and consulting company, announced the purchase of the former Vatterott College building located at 5025 E Royalton Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio, conveniently located near Route 82 and Interstate 77.

The purchase of the 39,200 square-foot building will establish a world class headquarters to accommodate Fleet Teams explosive growth and foster innovation.

Fleet Team will redevelop the building and surrounding land over the next 2-5 years before moving from their current location in Independence, OH. Plans for redevelopment are already underway.

"The future is bright at Fleet Team, Inc. and we are excited about growing the business in the City of Broadview Heights," says Doug Riddle, President of Fleet Team.

About Fleet Team: Fleet Team is a trusted fleet management consulting company located in Cleveland, OH. Fleet Team's sole focus if to lower a company's total cost of ownership while elevating fleet efficiencies.

