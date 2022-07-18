COSMOPROF NORTH AMERICA'S 19TH EDITION SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof North America, the leading B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas, successfully concluded its 19th edition from July 12-14, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, a shift from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center previously. The trade show welcomed attendees from across the globe at its new location across a new two-hall format which saw Cosmopack North America, the only event in the Americas fully dedicated to the entire beauty supply chain, with its dedicated hall for the first time. Throughout the three-day event, 32,000 retailers, distributors, investors, beauty brands, suppliers, and the press connected with over 1,100 exhibiting brands to discover new product launches and facilitate business.

In addition to the new location and two-hall format, the 19th edition also unveiled a new categorization of finished products into four macro categories (hair care, skin care & makeup, nails, and natural products), much to the delight of exhibitors and attendees alike. Alongside these macro-categories were the return of special areas Discover Beauty, Discover Beauty Spotlights, Discover Green, and The Beauty Vanities, in addition to the Country Pavilions, featuring brands organized by international delegations from Argentina, Chile, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Italy, Korea, Morocco, and Spain.

The launch of highly anticipated special areas Discover Black-Owned Beauty, highlighting Black-owned and founded beauty brands that was curated in collaboration with The Beauty International Group, and Beauty Tech, highlighting companies providing the latest technological and digital solutions, made their debuts in the West Hall and North Hall respectively.

The show also saw the return of notable programs such as the Buyer Program, connecting exhibitors with leading retailers, e-commerce platforms, international buyers, distributors, and brands including Aminco, Bloomingdale's, Cos Bar, The Detox Market, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Revlon, Shiseido, and Space NK along with first-time participants Target and Coupang, South Korea's largest online marketplace.

Through CosmoTalks, the global educational program powered by Cosmoprof, the exhibition hosted 12 seminars featuring speakers including top executives from The NPD Group, thirteen lune, Ulta Beauty, Unilever, and more. Entrepreneur Academy, a unique one-day intensive workshop for up-and-coming beauty entrepreneurs, was sold-out, as was the newly offered Cosmopack Education, with each of its nine beauty supply chain-centered sessions standing room only.

Also returning was CosmoTrends, featuring trends showcased among exhibitors, including FILL IT UP (refillable beauty), LET'S TALK ABOUT SEX, SUPERCHARGED SERUMS, TEXTURED TRESSES, ETHICALLY SOURCED, and WFH SPA, and the Cosmoprof and Cosmopack North America Awards, which honored the best in beauty among exhibitors across seven categories live at the event. Both initiatives were conducted in strategic partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS.

Other notable highlights of the show included Boutique, the onsite sampling bar featuring deluxe-sized samples from 20 brands with proceeds donated to Strength In Beauty (A CUT IT OUT® grant for industry professionals), and the Press Zone, which connected exhibitors with influencers and press from leading publications like Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, NewBeauty Seventeen, and Women's Wear Daily for one-on-one meetings. Also, the newly launched Innovation Studio at Cosmopack, showcasing innovation in the beauty supply chain across two installations on the show floor: LIFESCAPES, also in collaboration with BEAUTYSTREAMS, and Packaging Power!, presented by the FIT's Packaging Design BFA Program.

Cosmoprof North America will celebrate its 20th edition at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 11-13, 2023.

Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) is the leading B2B beauty trade show in North America and the single most important networking opportunity in the US for all sectors of the global beauty industry. CPNA hosts an annual trade show that encompasses all sectors of the beauty industry across two halls, finished products (Cosmoprof North America) in the West Hall and beauty supply chain suppliers (Cosmopack North America) in the North Hall. CPNA is recognized as the premier launching pad for new beauty brands and introduces revolutionary technologies, product innovations and new channels for distribution, packaging and manufacturing. CPNA is one of the destinations of the Cosmoprof network, today a 360° worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Hong Kong and Mumbai, which all together involve over 370,000 professionals and 7,000 exhibitors from all over the world. For more information, please visit cosmoprofnorthamerica.com .

