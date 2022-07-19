AerCap, World's Largest 787 Customer, Adds Five Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Its Fleet - Since 2020, airlines have opened 50 new routes with the highly fuel-efficient 787

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") [NYSE: AER] today announced that the global lessor is growing its substantial 787 Dreamliner portfolio with an order for five additional 787-9 jets.

AerCap, World’s Largest 787 Customer, Adds Five Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Its Fleet (PRNewswire)

"AerCap is the world's largest 787 customer and we are very pleased to strengthen that position with this order for five additional aircraft," said Peter Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand new technology assets and will help us continue to support our airline customers meet their sustainability commitments."

AerCap now has 125 787 Dreamliners in its portfolio or on order. The world's largest 787 customer, AerCap continues to invest in the 787 family, which has received more than 700 repeat orders from 47 customers across the globe. The 787 has been the most-utilized widebody throughout the pandemic due to its efficiency, capacity and capability.

Boeing designed the 787 family with superior efficiency, which allows airlines to profitably open new routes to fly people directly where they'd like to go in exceptional comfort.

"AerCap oversees a world-class leasing portfolio, epitomized by the most utilized widebody in the industry, the 787 Dreamliner," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "With its unparalleled fuel efficiency and passenger appeal, the 787 Dreamliner family is playing a major role in sustaining, reopening and pioneering new routes in the long-haul travel market."

Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched more than 325 new nonstop routes around the world, including 50 routes opened since 2020. The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers up to 7,565 nautical miles (14,010 km) in a typical two-class configuration.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Contact

Dmitry Krol

Boeing Communications

+1 (206) 661 29 03

dmitry.krol@boeing.com

Jessica Kowal

Boeing Media Relations

+1 206-660-6849 (Farnborough)

jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

Gillian Culhane

Vice President Corporate Communications

AerCap

+353 1 636 0945

gculhane@aercap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing