Envestnet Names Ron Ransom to Lead its New Environmental, Social & Governance Office

Envestnet Formalizes Management of Company-Wide ESG Focus as Part of Ongoing Commitment

BERWYN, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet today announced it has appointed Ron Ransom to be Group Head of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) office, a newly created role bringing a centralized focus to ESG activities across Envestnet. Mr. Ransom will report directly to Dawn Newsome, Chief Business Operations Officer for Envestnet. As Group Head of ESG, Mr. Ransom will lead firm-wide efforts developing programs and policies to support Envestnet's corporate ESG efforts. The ESG office will focus on building strong relationships in the communities in which Envestnet operates and seek opportunities in which Envestnet can lead the industry.

Ron Ransom, Group Head of Envestnet's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) office. (PRNewswire)

"There has never been a more important time to strengthen our focus on ESG throughout our organization and make this area a central part of our financial wellness ecosystem. The work we do as a company is grounded in making a positive impact on people's financial lives—through delivering the tools that advisors need to enable their clients to experience an Intelligent Financial Life™," said Bill Crager, Co-Founder and CEO of Envestnet. "I am incredibly proud of this work, and our longstanding commitment. By formalizing our company wide ESG efforts under Ron's leadership, we can find ways to make an even greater impact on behalf of our industry, shareholders, customers, and employees, as well as individuals and families in the communities where we live and work."

As Group Head of ESG, Mr. Ransom will partner closely with divisions throughout the company, including the Sustainable Investing group within Envestnet | PMC. Sustainable Investing is a key component of Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem; PMC's Sustainable Investing team helps advisors integrate this type of investing into their practices, and helps their clients find ways to generate greater social or environmental impact through their investments.

"At Envestnet, we're committed to doing the right things for the right reasons, and I believe that an ESG framework at the corporate level will enable us to provide even better outcomes for our customers, investors, and communities across the country," said Ron Ransom, Group Head of ESG at Envestnet. "At the same time, and as demand for ESG investments continues to grow, Envestnet is uniquely positioned to empower advisors to deliver sustainable investment solutions for their clients."

With nearly three decades of financial services experience, Mr. Ransom most recently served as Chief Business Development Officer at Envestnet, where he was responsible for managing Envestnet's go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Envestnet, Mr. Ransom spent time in executive positions at Nationwide Financial, UBS, and Bank of America.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested™ in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. More than 106,000 advisors and over 6,500 companies—including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

