Karen Weller Joins Executive Leadership for Stoneweg US as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneweg U.S. LLC (Stoneweg US), a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, today announced the newest appointment to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT) Karen Weller, who joins as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

As the EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Weller will oversee the Company's finance and accounting functions, which is currently comprised of Treasury, Finance, Accounting, and Fund Management teams; to ensure that the foregoing activities are aligned with the Company's overarching financial and strategic goals. Weller will lead all aspects of financial reporting, budgeting, transactions, forecasting, auditing, taxation, and financial compliance while working cross-functionally to cultivate effective and refined best practices that safeguard the Company's assets and financial interests. Weller will also head the department's automation efforts to propel the Company's innovation forward; while overseeing all third party relationships with key financial strategic partners.

"We are delighted to add Karen to the Executive Leadership Team," said Patrick Richard, CEO for Stoneweg US. "As our Chief Financial Officer, Karen's accounting acumen and broad range of industry experience will not only be valuable, but vital to the elevation and reshaping of our accounting processes; we welcome her leadership to catapult this critical component of our business to the next level."

Weller brings over 30 years of extensive accounting, treasury, and operations experience in structured finance, commercial real estate, and hospitality to the role. She began her accounting career with Deloitte & Touche where she worked in various senior capacities for over 10 years in four different countries, giving her experience with different cultures, industries and accounting standards. Following her 'Big Four' tenure, Weller entered the commercial real estate industry as Director of Technical Accounting for LNR Property Corporation, where she worked on structuring CMBS transactions before serving as Director of Operations for the firm's London office, garnering valuable expertise in investor relations, international debt and financing, and credit facility negotiations. Thereafter, Weller joined Royal Caribbean Cruises where she developed and executed the company's financial risk management strategies to hedge exposures to commodities, foreign currencies and interest rates before becoming

AVP of Finance tasked with managing strategic planning and expense management for the company's Celebrity Cruises division. Most recently, Weller headed up the accounting department for the Related Group, one of the largest condo and multifamily developers in South Florida before assuming the role of CFO for Housing Trust Group, a top 50 developer of affordable multifamily housing.

Weller holds a Bachelor of Commerce (BCOMM) degree from the University of Calgary (Alberta, Canada), and is a CPA (Certified Public Accountant), CTP (Certified Treasury Professional), and CA (Chartered Accountant).

About Stoneweg US: Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $1.9 Billion comprised of ~14,000 units. Dedicated to redefining multifamily housing, Stoneweg US invests in and develops communities through sustainable housing solutions and proven value-add strategies to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

