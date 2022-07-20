LEE'S AIR, PLUMBING, & HEATING EARNS 2021 ANGI SUPER SERVICE AWARD

Award reflects company's consistent level of customer service

FRESNO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.

Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating AC and Plumbing Experts (PRNewswire)

"These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof," said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi. "Our homeowners' consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners."

Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening

"Serve people: our customers, our co-workers, our community; and have fun doing it."

Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating has been on Angi since 2006. This is the fifth year Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

###

Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating has been servicing Central and Northern California for over 40 years. Through our continuous search for talented, passionate individuals, we've grown significantly since our humble beginnings in 1981. However, although we've grown in size, we've always been committed to being service experts.

We've always tried to be a solution to your home services problems, and we've been incredibly successful in doing so. Our people are our solution. Visit www.leesair.com for more information. CL#635355

For more information please contact us at 559-384-1017

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating