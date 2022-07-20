SuperCom Announces New Government Electronic Monitoring Contract in Texas

After successful live product evaluation, SuperCom secures new contract for the PureTrack GPS tracking platform.

OAKLAND, CA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it had signed a new GPS monitoring contract in Texas to monitor juvenile probation clients. The contract follows a successful live product evaluation where the solution was tested by the customer at their location. The contract is structured as a per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month.

"We are pleased to announce winning another new contract in Texas. It is rewarding to see how our customer base is growing organically, alongside our strong reputation in the region, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction," stated Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We are always excited for the chance to put our technology to the test for prospective customers. Our monitoring products are highly adaptable to the varying needs of our customers worldwide. Every customer has different needs and concerns, but we frequently hear that the PureTrack is the best product in the space for aiding organizations working with diverse populations, such as juvenile clients. With many active customers in North America and Europe, we expect to continue to expand our customer base and strengthen our position as the premier technology provider in this space," Ordan concluded.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform with a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http:// www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 4, 2022, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd.