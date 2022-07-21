BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $44.7 million, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $48.2 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $80.6 million, or $2.42 per share, compared to $90.7 million, or $2.72 per share, for the first half of 2021.
The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $86.9 million from $82.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Rising short term interest rates contributed to the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.05% and 3.32% a year ago. The margin for the second quarter of 2021 was positively impacted by higher PPP fees, which were $11.9 million compared to $400,000 for the current quarter.
For the second quarter of 2022 the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $501,000 compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions of $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Provisions for credit losses have stabilized in 2022 after the economic downturn and recovery from the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $42.6 million down from $44.6 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income in 2022 was attributable to a purchase gain of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was relatively flat at $73.7 million but included a gain of $3.1 million from the sale of the Company's prior headquarters that was carried in other real estate owned, as well as a write down of an equity investment of $1.5 million.
The Company's effective tax rate was 19.1% compared to 23.4% for the second quarter of 2021. The lower effective tax rate was driven by the exercising of stock options during the quarter that produced higher tax deductions for compensation, and a lower state income tax rate.
At June 30, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.5 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.1 billion, an increase of $3.1 billion from December 31, 2021. The balance sheet growth was driven by the return of customer deposits from off-balance sheet sweep accounts, continued deposit growth and the acquisition of Worthington National Bank. Loans totaled $6.6 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during the first two quarters of 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP, was $247 million, or 4%. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.2 billion, an increase of $14 million over December 31, 2021.
Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans continued to decline, totaling $13.7 million, which represented 0.21% of total loans at June 30, 2022, down from 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans stood at 1.31% at June 30, 2022 down from 1.36% at the end of 2021.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company performed well in the second quarter with meaningful core margin expansion as a result of the 150 basis points of increase in the fed funds rate since tightening began in March. All eyes continue to be on the Fed and to what degree its policy will be successful in bringing inflation under control without sending the economy into recession. Regardless of the ultimate outcome, the Company is well positioned with a strong capital base, a credit culture that has outperformed through various cycles, and an Oklahoma/DFW footprint positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, TX and Worthington National Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 86,867
$ 75,507
$ 75,898
$ 80,190
$ 82,363
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
501
2,936
(224)
1,483
(9,949)
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,949
3,506
3,336
3,210
3,264
Service charges on deposits
21,618
21,375
22,095
21,706
20,524
Securities transactions
-
(3,915)
630
150
172
Income from sales of loans
1,256
1,666
1,545
1,594
2,133
Insurance commissions
5,302
7,427
6,075
6,666
5,015
Cash management
4,447
3,131
3,115
3,127
3,068
Other
6,026
10,460
8,897
3,333
10,442
Total noninterest income
42,598
43,650
45,693
39,786
44,618
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
45,284
43,932
42,887
42,267
41,992
Occupancy expense, net
4,734
4,403
4,521
5,086
4,528
Depreciation
4,647
4,775
4,708
4,207
4,133
Amortization of intangible assets
857
831
759
755
809
Data processing services
1,975
1,805
1,663
1,734
1,660
Net (income) expense from other real estate owned
(510)
1,794
2,412
1,810
3,357
Marketing and business promotion
1,591
2,073
2,080
1,796
1,648
Deposit insurance
1,196
1,128
968
846
766
Other
13,943
11,771
16,783
11,713
15,130
Total noninterest expense
73,717
72,512
76,781
70,214
74,023
Income before income taxes
55,247
43,709
45,034
48,279
62,907
Income tax expense
10,540
7,794
6,866
9,529
14,715
Net income
$ 44,707
$ 35,915
$ 38,168
$ 38,750
$ 48,192
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.36
$ 1.10
$ 1.17
$ 1.18
$ 1.47
Net income-diluted
1.34
1.08
1.15
1.16
1.45
Cash dividends declared
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.34
Common shares outstanding
32,781,198
32,725,587
32,603,118
32,572,217
32,784,513
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,749,752
32,666,916
32,585,784
32,744,104
32,779,227
Diluted
33,418,482
33,315,333
33,180,680
33,267,955
33,405,923
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.42 %
1.22 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.79 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
15.14
12.33
13.02
13.42
17.42
Net interest margin
3.05
2.78
2.87
3.09
3.32
Efficiency ratio
56.94
60.85
63.15
58.52
58.29
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 162,374
$ 159,569
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
3,437
(9,949)
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
7,455
6,366
Service charges on deposits
42,993
39,624
Securities transactions
(3,915)
267
Income from sales of loans
2,922
4,143
Insurance commissions
12,729
11,004
Cash management
7,578
6,071
Other
16,486
17,078
Total noninterest income
86,248
84,553
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
89,216
81,569
Occupancy expense, net
9,137
8,876
Depreciation
9,422
8,010
Amortization of intangible assets
1,688
1,602
Data processing services
3,780
3,338
Net expense from other real estate owned
1,284
4,867
Marketing and business promotion
3,664
3,527
Deposit insurance
2,324
1,642
Other
25,714
25,555
Total noninterest expense
146,229
138,986
Income before income taxes
98,956
115,085
Income tax expense
18,334
24,373
Net income
$ 80,622
$ 90,712
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 2.46
$ 2.77
Net income-diluted
2.42
2.72
Cash dividends declared
0.72
0.68
Common shares outstanding
32,781,198
32,784,513
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,708,563
32,768,102
Diluted
33,366,799
33,407,693
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.32 %
1.74 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.74
16.67
Net interest margin
2.92
3.34
Efficiency ratio
58.82
56.93
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 12,530,073
$ 12,624,431
$ 9,405,612
$ 11,302,771
$ 11,015,287
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3,590,311
3,816,532
1,821,203
3,836,809
3,373,099
Debt securities
1,205,894
1,211,668
534,500
529,484
563,771
Total loans
6,620,643
6,504,477
6,194,218
6,037,886
6,207,262
Allowance for credit losses
(86,935)
(87,239)
(83,936)
(86,463)
(83,963)
Deposits
11,142,688
11,250,971
8,091,914
9,992,044
9,728,389
Stockholders' equity
1,185,695
1,167,802
1,171,734
1,146,874
1,131,591
Book value per common share
36.17
35.68
35.94
35.21
34.52
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
29.90
29.51
30.80
30.04
29.35
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
58.66 %
59.72 %
60.16 %
61.56 %
65.36 %
Average earning assets to total assets
90.89
91.92
92.13
92.13
92.01
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
9.40
9.86
10.19
10.22
10.25
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 4,771
$ 6,360
$ 4,964
$ 5,186
$ 4,386
Nonaccrual loans (5)
13,712
17,453
20,892
26,607
29,802
Restructured loans
2,174
2,345
3,665
7,073
7,485
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
20,657
26,158
29,521
38,866
41,673
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
39,209
39,729
39,553
39,060
40,183
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
59,866
65,887
69,074
77,926
81,856
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.34 %
0.44 %
0.48 %
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.21
0.27
0.34
0.46
0.51
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.31
0.40
0.48
0.64
0.67
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
0.31
0.40
0.48
0.67
0.71
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.48
0.52
0.73
0.69
0.74
Allowance to total loans
1.31
1.34
1.36
1.43
1.35
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)
1.31
1.35
1.37
1.48
1.44
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
634.01
499.83
401.76
324.96
281.73
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
420.84
333.51
284.33
222.46
201.48
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
0.00
0.03
0.01
0.06
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,185,695
$ 1,167,802
$ 1,171,734
$ 1,146,874
$ 1,131,591
Less goodwill
183,639
176,563
149,922
149,922
149,922
Less intangible assets, net
21,743
25,456
17,566
18,325
19,283
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 980,313
$ 965,783
$ 1,004,246
$ 978,627
$ 962,386
Common shares outstanding
32,781,198
32,725,587
32,603,118
32,572,217
32,784,513
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 29.90
$ 29.51
$ 30.80
$ 30.04
$ 29.35
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):
Total loans
$ 6,620,643
$ 6,504,477
$ 6,194,218
$ 6,037,886
$ 6,207,262
Less PPP loans
3,206
30,605
80,412
201,208
368,620
Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$ 6,617,437
$ 6,473,872
$ 6,113,806
$ 5,836,678
$ 5,838,642
Nonaccrual loans (5)
13,712
17,453
20,892
26,607
29,802
Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.21 %
0.27 %
0.34 %
0.46 %
0.51 %
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
20,657
26,158
29,521
38,866
41,673
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.31 %
0.40 %
0.48 %
0.67 %
0.71 %
Allowance for credit losses
(86,935)
(87,239)
(83,936)
(86,463)
(83,963)
Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.31 %
1.35 %
1.37 %
1.48 %
1.44 %
(3) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.
(4) Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $2.1 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2022.
BancFirst Corporation
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 6,566,437
$ 78,836
4.82
%
$ 6,463,687
$ 151,902
4.74
%
Debt securities – taxable
1,192,371
5,142
1.73
1,149,037
8,923
1.57
Debt securities – tax exempt
3,682
28
3.08
4,225
62
2.95
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
3,686,883
7,605
0.83
3,618,260
9,363
0.52
Total earning assets
11,449,373
91,611
3.21
11,235,209
170,250
3.06
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
291,470
280,304
Interest receivable and other assets
943,850
864,988
Allowance for credit losses
(87,434)
(86,337)
Total nonearning assets
1,147,886
1,058,955
Total assets
$ 12,597,259
$ 12,294,164
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 977,424
$ 212
0.09
%
$ 959,898
$ 403
0.08
%
Savings deposits
4,328,065
2,733
0.25
4,249,720
3,874
0.18
Time deposits
665,660
641
0.39
659,907
1,290
0.39
Short-term borrowings
6,716
12
0.72
4,599
13
0.56
Subordinated debt
86,006
1,031
4.81
85,999
2,061
4.83
Total interest bearing liabilities
6,063,871
4,629
0.31
5,960,123
7,641
0.26
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
5,223,063
5,053,996
Interest payable and other liabilities
126,279
97,146
Stockholders' equity
1,184,046
1,182,899
Total interest free funds
6,533,388
6,334,041
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 12,597,259
$ 12,294,164
Net interest income
$ 86,982
$ 162,609
Net interest spread
2.90
%
2.80
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.15
%
0.12
%
Net interest margin
3.05
%
2.92
%
