Business of Tech Podcast's Quarterly Diversity Report Paints a Clearer Picture of Lacking Inclusion in IT Leadership

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business of Tech, the podcast and YouTube show created and hosted by leading technology services expert and analyst Dave Sobel, recently gathered insight from over 300 IT services companies to better understand the trajectory of diversity efforts in the technology industry. The Quarter 2 2022 survey measures the leadership makeups of the teams delivering IT services, and compared to data from previously tracked quarters, it's clear that diversity efforts are moving at a slow, and by some markers, even stagnant pace.

The survey tracked 3,533 people across over 300 companies, and was conducted at the end of Quarter 2 of 2022. Key findings include:

There are more white IT leaders now than in 2021. In the recent survey, 89.20% of those tracked are white, up from 87.73% last quarter and 86.18% the quarter before – an increase of 3% over the course of nine months over their non-white counterparts.





The increase in women IT leadership has been nominal. This quarter, 79.51% of IT leadership was male compared to 79.75% in Quarter 1 and 80.32% the quarter before. Though this is a steady decrease, over the course of six quarters, the total increase in women leadership has only reached 20.46% from 19.29%.





The total percentage of Black IT leadership is still low, and its increase is fractional. For the past six surveyed quarters, the total percentage of Black IT leaders has hovered between 1.39% and 2.02%. Compared to last quarter, this survey's data revealed a Black leadership increase of only .03%.

The Business of Tech Podcast began the quarterly survey in 2020 to generate reliable metrics that can help IT leaders effectively improve diversity and inclusion at their organizations. A podcast focused on diving into the deeper meaning behind technology news, The Business of Tech team is uniquely positioned to help pave the way toward a more equitable future in technology.

"For a field that loves change, we haven't yet cracked the code to improving diversity in the technology industry – there's lots of talk, it's impossible to manage what you don't measure," said David Sobel, the host, creator and producer of The Business of Tech Podcast. "To effectively welcome new and diverse talent into our ever-changing field, we first need to figure out who's leading us, what they look like, and where we need to focus our efforts at improving inclusion."

The hear more about this quarter's diversity report and to keep an eye on quarterly diversity data, head to The Business of Tech online. For more about why it matters and more technology news, follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also watch the video version of the show on YouTube.

About The Business of Tech Podcast

The Business of Tech Podcast focuses on the news you need to know in the fast-paced world of technology. Covering both the news and why it matters to you, tech veteran David Sobel gives you the resources and context you need to go deeper in your field. With each episode running only five minutes long, The Business of Tech Podcast quickly give you the critical insights, analysis, and the knowledge you need to be an effective, profitable, and relevant player in your industry. You can the Business of Tech on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts, and you can also watch the video version of the show on the MSP Radio YouTube channel.

The show is created, hosted and written by David Sobel, who delivers daily from robust tech experience. Dave has been recognized as one of the top virtualization experts globally as a Microsoft MVP for Virtualization, is the author of "Virtualization: Defined. A Primer for the SMB Consultant," and has served on the executive council for Managed Services and Emerging Technologies, the Vendor Advisory Council, as founding Chair for the Mobility Community for CompTIA. A leading expert in the delivery of technology services, David brings his unique insight to The Business of Tech Podcast every week.

Media Contact: Dave Sobel, dave@mspradio.com

View original content:

SOURCE MSP Radio