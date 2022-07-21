Golden Arrow Terminates Option for Libanesa Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") reports that it has terminated its option for the Libanesa Silver-Gold Project in Argentina. Per its obligations as announced on October 12, 2021, Golden Arrow has met and exceeded its minimum commitment, through an exploration program that included field mapping, surface sampling, trenching and 1716 metres of drilling. The Company has informed the vendor that it will not be continuing with the option and instead Golden Arrow will focus its efforts on its new San Pietro copper-gold-cobalt project in Chile, and on its portfolio of projects in Argentina.

Qualified Persons

The technical portions of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwen, P.Geol., VP Exploration and Development to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Arrow :

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring the advanced San Pietro Cu-Au-Co project in Chile, and a portfolio that includes more than 180,000 hectares of prospective properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

