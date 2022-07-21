Parkinson's Foundation Grants More Than $2 Million to Local Communities for Parkinson's Programs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the recipients of more than $2 million in community grants for Parkinson's disease (PD) programs across the U.S. The Foundation invests in community programs that make an impact in local communities and help people live better with PD by providing support for unmet health, wellness and educational needs.

"Investing in community-based organizations allows the Foundation to direct resources to meaningful PD programs and services locally," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO John L. Lehr. "The community grants program has grown considerably over the last few years, allowing the Foundation to reach even more people with PD and to have a lasting impact on their lives."

Of the $2 million awarded, community grants range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $25,000 per recipient. The 2022 grant cycle focuses on programs that educate and deliver exercise specifically designed for people with PD, reach those who are newly diagnosed, and address the intersection of mental health and PD. The programs funded by the Foundation will benefit people with PD in 42 states in the U.S.

"The support we've received from the Parkinson's Foundation for our What's Up, Doc? Program has enabled us to have high touch opportunities within the first year following diagnosis," said Gil Kim of the Metro-Jackson Parkinson's Group in Jackson, MS. "Early intervention, education and inclusion in our community will enable those who are newly diagnosed to live a better life with the disease."

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $9.4 million in 716 community-based programs. To see the full list of the 2022 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/2022grants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

