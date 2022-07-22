Mosaic Surpasses $8 Billion in Loans Funded for Residential Solar and Sustainable Home Improvements

Company on the cusp of helping more than 1 million people prosper from clean energy

OAKLAND, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , a leading financing platform for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvements, today announced it has surpassed $8 billion in loans funded through the company's platform. This accomplishment marks yet another success for the mission-driven business, which has funded approximately $1 billion in loans per quarter this year and also achieved its highest monthly loan volume to date in June.

(PRNewsfoto/Mosaic) (PRNewswire)

"This is a moment in time when it has to be all hands on deck to help more families make the switch to clean energy solutions," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. "Together with our partners, we make sustainable home improvements more accessible and affordable for homeowners — which is even more important with the impact of inflation and rising utility costs sweeping the country. We have no plans of slowing down and will not stop until we reach our vision of 100% clean energy for all."

The company passed the $8 billion mark in late June, less than two months after announcing $7 billion in loans funded. The impact of this growth puts Mosaic on the cusp of passing another major milestone — helping more than 1 million people prosper from clean energy. This includes homeowners, contractors and their crews, Mosaic employees as well as other equipment suppliers and partners.

"When we started Mosaic in 2010, our mission was to empower millions of people to prosper from clean energy," said Parish. "I am incredibly proud of what we've done to help people and the planet thrive, and eternally grateful to everyone who has made this possible. It will take all of us working together to help the next million people prosper."

To support this substantial growth, the company has also hired top business development talent, including: Jamie Kline, Vice President of Business Growth; Eric Torykian, HVAC Business Development Executive; and Patrick Brokaw, Roofing Business Development Executive.

"Jamie, Eric and Pat are proven industry professionals, and they joined our team at a pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Parish. "With extensive experience in renewable energy and home renovation, they are already making significant contributions for Mosaic and our partners."

About Mosaic

Mosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems, and other sustainable home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing a fast and easy way to apply for financing options. Customers learn about Mosaic through approved solar installers and home improvement contractors, as well as other ecosystem partners, and can get a credit decision in minutes for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. Financing applied for and processed through the Mosaic platform is originated by Solar Mosaic LLC or one of its lending/financing partners. For our network of thousands of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 250,000 households switch to sustainable home improvements with its financing products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mosaic