Instant Pot Explosion Lawsuit Filed in Tennessee

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Instant Brands, on behalf of Otniel Ulloa, a resident of Kingsport, Tennessee, alleging that Mr. Ulloa's defective Instant Pot burned him when the lid opened while its contents were still under pressure.

The pressure cooker explosion occurred despite Instant Pot's claim that its lid will "automatically lock to prevent opening the cooker" while it is pressurized. Mr. UIloa purchased his Instant Pot from Amazon.com, where the brand consistently ranks as the bestselling pressure cooker on the market. The Instant Pot manufacturer not only designed and sold a defective product, the Complaint alleges, but also "aggressively over-promoted and marketed its pressure cookers through television, social media, and other advertising outlets." Johnson//Becker has represented more than 80 people injured by an exploding Instant Pot pressure cooker.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

