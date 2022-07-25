iRobot Schedules Second-Quarter 2022 Results Call

BEDFORD, Mass., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced it will issue its second-quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The earnings press release will be posted at https://investor.irobot.com/news-releases.

In conjunction with this news, iRobot will host a live webcast and conference call, open to all interested investors, to review its second-quarter 2022 financial results and discuss its outlook on Wednesday, August 10.

Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: August 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 203-518-9544 Conference ID: IRBTQ222

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's IR website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q2-fy22-irobot-corp-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through August 18, and can be accessed by dialing either 402-220-2332 or 888-276-5315 (no conference ID necessary).

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds the world's most thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 40 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Leveraging this portfolio, iRobot engineers are working to build an ecosystem of robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

