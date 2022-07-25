Your Photos
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Net Income as Interest Rates Rise

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago

FAIRFAX, Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, said its net interest margin widened as rates climbed in recent months, driving strong net income for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Bank's loan portfolio is well positioned for increasing interest rates. "The FOMC's next announcement is due to be released on July 27 and based upon Street consensus we anticipate continued net interest margin expansion," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.

"We have been anticipating this trend for some time and we strategically aligned our portfolio to flex as the economy shifts," Dick said. "Even as we focus on maintaining a rigorous credit culture, we are constantly looking to the future, sharpening our understanding of what clients demand in an evolving financial services market, and choosing to innovate."

A focal point of MainStreet Bank's innovation is its Avenu Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform. Dick and other MainStreet Bank executives will discuss quarterly and half-year earnings and preview business developments at Avenu™ during its virtual webcast and quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.

Net income totaled $5.9 million for three months ended June 30, and $11.4 million for the six months ended June 30. Net interest income totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter, 6% higher than the immediately preceding quarter and 24.1% higher than the comparable period in 2021.

(PRNewswire)

Rising interest rates propelled the net interest margin higher by 75 basis points to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, versus 3.20% a year earlier, on a tax equivalent basis. The Company's efficiency ratio remains solid at 55%. Total assets reached $1.8 billion in the second quarter, a 5.0% increase from a year earlier.

Quarterly results represent:

  • 12.59% return on average equity
  • 1.39% return on average assets
  • $0.71 earnings per share of common stock (basic and diluted)
  • $21.41 per common share book value

The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company is low at -$6.56 million.  The level is consistent with the size and quality of the investment portfolio, as the Bank enjoys consistent strong in-market loan demand.

The average loans outstanding rose just over 4% since the first quarter of 2022, as the bank was able to capitalize on continued demand in a higher interest rate environment. Asset quality remains pristine, as the Company had zero non-performing assets as of quarter ended June 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.5 billion in total deposits, and 70% of total deposits are core deposits.

"We operate in a robust market in Northern Virginia and the Washington Metropolitan area, and loan demand remains steady," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank. "The surge in loan volume that occurred for banks nationwide during the height of the COVID crisis has normalized, and what we are seeing now is solid, steady, organic loan growth that reflects the confidence of businesses in this marketplace that they have opportunities to grow." He noted that federal Paycheck Protection Program loans now represent a negligible 0.3% of the bank's loan portfolio.

Avenu

Avenu, a division of MainStreet Bank, that provides Software as a Service (SaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS), continued to generate significant customer interest as additional fintechs joined the queue for our proprietary software solution. We are currently onboarding our initial beta customer with an anticipated go-live date in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Fintechs have a strong need for knowledgeable, credible partners who can help them manage risk and compliance obligations," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu. "Preparing them to become fully compliant is a critical, intensive element of this process, and we are focusing our energy on getting that right. Following the beta stage, we anticipate that onboarding will be streamlined into a 60-day process."

Youngren noted that at the end of the first quarter, Avenu had 10 fintechs queued up at various stages of progress, including four that have indicated they intend to move forward as soon as the beta process is complete. These prospects include entities that serve the domestic needs of foreign nationals and entities that serve the education and nonprofit industries.  Avenu has another 36 fintechs that have signed up to be "in the queue," and 128 fintechs that have signed up to receive updates and are actively monitoring our progress.

In addition to serving fintechs, the Avenu team has a robust array of existing customers that include payment processors and money service businesses. These relationships have been integral in identifying the needs and services that fintechs need banks to provide in order to have a successful partnership. These relationships provide the Bank with additional noninterest income and a strong source of low-cost deposits that can be integrated into the Bank's traditional source of income generation, net interest margin. As a benchmark, Youngren noted, Avenu™ is favorably impacting profitability, with its customers providing $70 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $488,000 in noninterest income in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Refer to our press release on October 25, 2021, for additional information on the Company's proprietary Avenu solution. If you are a fintech looking to add payments and deposits to your solution, go to Avenu.bank and join the queue today.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:  MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. 

 Contact: Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO

(703) 481-4567

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




June 30,
2022



March 31,
2022



December 31,
2021



September 30,
2021



June 30,
2021

ASSETS




















Cash and cash equivalents




















Cash and due from banks


$

55,636



$

63,986



$

61,827



$

67,992



$

120,121

Federal funds sold



47,013




37,756




31,372




65,725




56,164

Total cash and cash equivalents



102,649




101,742




93,199




133,717




176,285

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



143,240




123,802




99,913




171,603




165,791

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



17,698




18,769




20,349




21,148




21,181

Restricted equity securities, at cost



16,485




17,209




15,609




9,972




9,994

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,982,
     $12,500, $11,697,$11,428, and $11,133, respectively



1,416,875




1,413,238




1,341,760




1,246,331




1,256,436

Premises and equipment, net



14,756




14,833




14,863




14,795




13,929

Other real estate owned, net









775




1,158




1,158

Accrued interest and other receivables



7,313




6,980




7,701




4,718




8,752

Computer software, net of amortization



4,956




3,906




2,493




1,165




Bank owned life insurance



36,742




36,492




36,241




35,987




35,736

Other assets



32,665




24,777




14,499




16,605




18,433

Total Assets


$

1,793,379



$

1,761,748



$

1,647,402



$

1,657,199



$

1,707,695

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




















Liabilities:




















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

535,591



$

514,160



$

530,678



$

475,157



$

486,001

Interest bearing DDA deposits



99,223




76,286




69,232




63,622




68,028

Savings and NOW deposits



58,156




81,817




85,175




79,556




72,353

Money market deposits



231,207




301,842




267,730




310,776




310,303

Time deposits



575,950




460,839




459,148




485,255




528,247

Total deposits



1,500,127




1,434,944




1,411,963




1,414,366




1,464,932

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings






40,000










Subordinated debt



72,047




71,955




29,294




40,635




40,576

Other liabilities



32,801




26,053




17,357




18,169




22,559

Total Liabilities



1,604,975




1,572,952




1,458,614




1,473,170




1,528,067

Stockholders' Equity:




















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263

Common stock



29,178




29,642




29,466




29,462




29,446

Capital surplus



64,822




66,798




67,668




67,152




66,667

Retained earnings



73,702




68,691




64,194




59,920




55,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(6,561)




(3,598)




197




232




576

Total Stockholders' Equity



188,404




188,796




188,788




184,029




179,628

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

1,793,379



$

1,761,748



$

1,647,402



$

1,657,199



$

1,707,695

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date




Three Months Ended



June 30,
2022



June 30,
2021



June 30,
2022



March 31,
2022



December
31, 2021



September
30, 2021



June 30,
2021

INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

34,639



$

31,049




$

17,954



$

16,685



$

15,532



$

15,162



$

15,257

Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



758




592





401




357




327




318




332

Tax-exempt securities



535




535





263




272




283




267




265

Interest on federal funds sold



229




35





195




34




61




38




20

Total interest income



36,161




32,211





18,813




17,348




16,203




15,785




15,874

INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



170




110





105




65




59




60




55

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



79




89





42




37




38




38




47

Interest on money market deposits



270




497





151




119




127




148




220

Interest on time deposits



2,961




4,244





1,530




1,431




1,574




1,795




1,994

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
     advances and other borrowings



83








52




31










Interest on subordinated debt



1,280




805





812




468




539




541




567

Total interest expense



4,843




5,745





2,692




2,151




2,337




2,582




2,883

Net interest income



31,318




26,466





16,121




15,197




13,866




13,203




12,991

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



1,280




(1,760)





480




800




295




290




(2,080)

Net interest income after provision
      for (recovery of) loan losses



30,038




28,226





15,641




14,397




13,571




12,913




15,071

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



1,209




1,160





597




611




624




642




621

Bank owned life insurance income



500




395





250




251




253




252




218

Loan swap fee income



100








101







83







Net gain on held-to-maturity securities



4




3





4







3







Net gain (loss) on sale of loans



43




474








43




413




(40)




130

Other fee income



569




969





312




257




247




632




586

Total other income



2,425




3,001





1,264




1,162




1,623




1,486




1,555

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



11,152




9,430





5,604




5,548




5,029




4,847




4,663

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,316




1,026





659




657




726




716




500

Advertising and marketing



980




677





574




406




450




438




402

Occupancy expenses



693




693





352




341




449




399




387

Outside services



935




616





567




368




485




292




280

Administrative expenses



405




291





195




210




192




202




141

Other operating expenses



2,976




2,950





1,543




1,433




1,389




1,567




1,500

Total other expenses



18,457




15,683





9,494




8,963




8,720




8,461




7,873

Income before income tax expense



14,006




15,544





7,411




6,596




6,474




5,938




8,753

Income tax expense



2,654




2,969





1,481




1,173




1,660




1,155




1,627

Net Income



11,352




12,575





5,930




5,423




4,814




4,783




7,126

Preferred stock dividends



1,078




1,078





539




539




539




539




539

Net income available to common
     shareholders


$

10,274



$

11,497




$

5,391



$

4,884



$

4,275



$

4,244



$

6,587

Net income per common share, basic and
diluted


$

1.35



$

1.53




$

0.71



$

0.64



$

0.56



$

0.56



$

0.87

Weighted average number of common
     shares, basic and diluted



7,611,303




7,535,061





7,575,484




7,647,519




7,595,062




7,571,214




7,546,452

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



June 30, 2021



Percentage
Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last
12 Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land
development loans


$

358,062




25.0

%


$

344,605




24.1

%


$

328,480




25.8

%



3.9

%



9.0

%

Residential real estate loans



366,758




25.6

%



367,138




25.7

%



190,426




14.9

%



-0.1

%



92.6

%

Commercial real estate loans



599,683




41.8

%



588,004




41.1

%



503,514




39.5

%



2.0

%



19.1

%

Commercial industrial loans -
Other



88,628




6.2

%



92,408




6.5

%



93,837




7.4

%



-4.1

%



-5.6

%

Commercial industrial loans - PPP
Loans



4,044




0.3

%



18,776




1.3

%



124,578




9.8

%



-78.5

%



-96.8

%

Consumer loans



17,223




1.1

%



19,711




1.3

%



33,643




2.6

%



-12.6

%



-48.8

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,434,398




100.0

%


$

1,430,642




100.0

%


$

1,274,478




100.0

%



0.3

%



12.5

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses



(12,982)








(12,500)








(11,133)














Net deferred loan
fees



(4,541)








(4,904)








(6,909)














Net Loans


$

1,416,875







$

1,413,238







$

1,256,436














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing demand
deposits


$

535,591




35.7

%


$

514,160




35.8

%


$

486,001




33.2

%



4.2

%



10.2

%

Interest-bearing demand
deposits:

































Demand deposits



99,223




6.6

%



76,286




5.3

%



68,028




4.6

%



30.1

%



45.9

%

Savings and NOW deposits



58,156




3.9

%



81,817




5.7

%



72,353




4.9

%



-28.9

%



-19.6

%

Money market accounts



231,207




15.4

%



301,842




21.0

%



310,303




21.2

%



-23.4

%



-25.5

%

Certificates of deposit
$250,000 or more



383,340




25.6

%



292,978




20.4

%



303,769




20.7

%



30.8

%



26.2

%

Certificates of deposit less
than $250,000



192,610




12.8

%



167,861




11.8

%



224,478




15.4

%



14.7

%



-14.2

%

Total Deposits


$

1,500,127




100.0

%


$

1,434,944




100.0

%


$

1,464,932




100.0

%



4.5

%



2.4

%

BORROWINGS:

































Federal Home Loan Bank
advances






0.0

%



40,000




35.7

%









100.0

%



0.0

%

Subordinated debt



72,047




100.0

%



71,955




64.3

%



40,576




100.0

%



0.1

%



77.6

%

Total Borrowings


$

72,047




100.0

%


$

111,955




100.0

%


$

40,576




100.0

%



-35.6

%



77.6

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,572,174







$

1,546,899







$

1,505,508








1.6

%



4.4

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,094,493




69.6

%


$

1,135,503




73.4

%


$

1,118,795




74.3

%



-3.6

%



-2.2

%

Brokered and listing service
sources (2)



405,634




25.8

%



299,441




19.4

%



346,137




23.0

%



35.5

%



17.2

%

Federal Home Loan Bank
advances






0.0

%



40,000




2.6

%









100.0

%



0.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)



72,047




4.6

%



71,955




4.6

%



40,576




2.7

%



0.1

%



77.6

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,572,174




100.0

%


$

1,546,899




100.0

%


$

1,505,508




100.0

%



1.6

%



4.4

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended June 30,
2022



For the three months ended June 30,
2021




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(4)(5)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)



Average
Yields/Rate
(annualized)
 (4)(5)


ASSETS:

























Interest earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)(3)


$

1,434,877



$

17,954




5.02

%


$

1,302,722



$

15,257




4.70

%

Securities:

























Taxable



73,153




401




2.20

%



54,810




332




2.43

%

Tax-exempt



38,507




333




3.47

%



36,010




335




3.74

%

Federal funds and interest-
bearing deposits



98,326




195




0.80

%



245,257




20




0.03

%

Total interest earning
assets


$

1,644,863



$

18,883




4.60

%


$

1,638,799



$

15,944




3.90

%

Other assets



65,225












69,950










Total assets


$

1,710,088











$

1,708,749










Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand
deposits


$

96,352



$

105




0.44

%


$

68,714



$

55




0.32

%

Savings and NOW deposits



62,588




42




0.27

%



71,747




47




0.26

%

Money market deposit
accounts



234,097




151




0.26

%



322,332




220




0.27

%

Time deposits



499,734




1,530




1.23

%



538,766




1,994




1.48

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

892,771



$

1,828




0.82

%


$

1,001,559



$

2,316




0.93

%

Federal funds purchased



1










1








Subordinated debt



72,009




812




4.52

%



39,716




567




5.73

%

FHLB borrowings



35,275




52




0.59

%










Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,000,056



$

2,692




1.08

%


$

1,041,276



$

2,883




1.11

%

Demand deposits and other
liabilities



521,130












491,857










Total liabilities


$

1,521,186











$

1,533,133










Stockholders' Equity



188,902












175,616










Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity


$

1,710,088











$

1,708,749










Interest Rate Spread











3.52

%











2.84

%

Net Interest Income






$

16,191











$

13,061






Net Interest Margin











3.95

%











3.20

%

(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $11.4 million, related interest income of approximately $28,000, and $392,000 in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $161.8 million, related interest income of approximately $404,000, and $1.2 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(5)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the six months ended June 30, 2022



For the six months ended June 30, 2021




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(4)(5)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(4)(5)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
 (4)(5)


ASSETS:

























Interest earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)(3)


$

1,406,457



$

34,639




4.97

%


$

1,311,085



$

31,049




4.78

%

Securities:

























Taxable



73,283




758




2.09

%



54,100




592




2.21

%

Tax-exempt



39,023




677




3.50

%



36,247




677




3.77

%

Federal funds and interest-
bearing deposits



91,081




229




0.51

%



219,648




35




0.03

%

Total interest earning
assets


$

1,609,844



$

36,303




4.55

%


$

1,621,080



$

32,353




4.02

%

Other assets



76,387












70,337










Total assets


$

1,686,231











$

1,691,417










Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand
deposits


$

83,450



$

170




0.41

%


$

68,556



$

110




0.32

%

Savings and NOW deposits



72,617




79




0.22

%



70,875




89




0.25

%

Money market deposit
accounts



250,908




270




0.22

%



367,424




497




0.27

%

Time deposits



478,376




2,961




1.25

%



509,465




4,244




1.68

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

885,351



$

3,480




0.79

%


$

1,016,320



$

4,940




0.98

%

Federal funds and repos purchased



1

















Subordinated debt



58,079




1,280




4.44

%



27,346




805




5.94

%

FHLB borrowings



36,215




83




0.46

%










Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

979,646



$

4,843




1.00

%


$

1,043,666



$

5,745




1.11

%

Demand deposits and other
liabilities



517,281












474,566










Total liabilities


$

1,496,927











$

1,518,232










Stockholders' Equity



189,304












173,185










Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity


$

1,686,231











$

1,691,417










Interest Rate Spread











3.55

%











2.91

%

Net Interest Income






$

31,460











$

26,608






Net Interest Margin











3.94

%











3.31

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Includes average PPP balances of $25.2 million, related interest income of approximately $126,000, and $1.7 million in PPP fees recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Includes average PPP balances of $158.0 million, related interest income of approximately $790,000, and $2.8 million in PPP fees recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(3)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(4)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(5)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




At or For the Three
Months Ended



At or For the Six Months
Ended




June 30,



June 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)


$

0.71



$

0.87



$

1.35



$

1.53


Book value per common share


$

21.41



$

20.18



$

21.41



$

20.18


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

20.75



$

20.18



$

20.75



$

20.18


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,575,484




7,546,452




7,611,303




7,535,061


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,526,463




7,549,398




7,526,463




7,549,398


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.39

%



1.67

%



1.36

%



1.50

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



12.59

%



16.28

%



12.09

%



14.64

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



13.38

%



17.81

%



12.79

%



15.89

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



4.60

%



3.90

%



4.55

%



4.02

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



1.08

%



1.11

%



1.00

%



1.11

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



3.52

%



2.84

%



3.55

%



2.91

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.95

%



3.20

%



3.94

%



3.31

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets
(annualized)



0.30

%



0.37

%



0.29

%



0.36

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.23

%



1.85

%



2.21

%



1.87

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



54.61

%



54.12

%



54.70

%



53.22

%

Asset Quality

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



366.10

%



346.23

%



366.10

%



346.23

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



138.16

%



154.63

%



138.16

%



154.63

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans



0.01

%



0.07

%



0.01

%



0.07

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Other real estate owned


$



$

1,158



$



$

1,158


Non-performing assets


$



$

1,158



$



$

1,158


Non-performing assets to total assets



0.00

%



0.07

%



0.00

%



0.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans



0.91

%



0.87

%



0.91

%



0.87

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



N/A




9.61




N/A




9.61


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

(2)



$

2



$

(5)



$

(16)


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



N/A




N/A




N/A




N/A


Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.23

%



16.25

%



16.23

%



16.25

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.42

%



15.40

%



15.42

%



15.40

%

Leverage ratio



14.34

%



11.78

%



14.34

%



11.78

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.42

%



15.40

%



15.42

%



15.40

%

Other information

















Closing stock price


$

22.77



$

22.58



$

22.77



$

22.58


Equity / assets



10.61

%



10.52

%



10.61

%



10.52

%

Average equity / average assets



11.05

%



10.28

%



11.23

%



10.24

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



146




129




146




129


# Full service branch offices



6




7




6




7




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

16,121



$

12,991



$

31,318



$

26,466


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



70




70




142




142


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



16,191




13,061




31,460




26,608



















Average interest earning assets



1,644,863




1,638,799




1,609,844




1,621,080


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.93

%



3.18

%



3.92

%



3.29

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.95

%



3.20

%



3.94

%



3.31

%






For the three months ended
June 30,



For the six months ended
June 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

188,404



$

179,628



$

188,404



$

179,628


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)


Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)



161,141




152,365



$

161,141



$

152,365


Less: intangible assets



4,956







4,956





Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



156,185




152,365




156,185




152,365



















Shares outstanding



7,526,463




7,549,398




7,526,463




7,549,398


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

20.75



$

20.18



$

20.75



$

20.18


MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet...
MainStreet Bank Headquarters 10089 Fairfax Blvd Fairfax, Virginia 22030 (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)
Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)
Avenu Banking as a ServicePowered by MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

