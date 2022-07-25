Metabolon Appoints Tom Houseman as Vice President of Operations

An accomplished leader in laboratory innovations and diagnostics, Houseman will enable process efficiency and capability across Metabolon testing and operations

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance drug development and precision medicine, today announced that Tom Houseman has been appointed Vice President of Operations. Joining the company's leadership team, Houseman will be instrumental in accelerating and enabling process efficiency and capability across Metabolon testing and operations, as well as Metabolon facilities.

Houseman joins Metabolon with more than 25 years of operations leadership experience, leading teams in the successful development and manufacturing of innovative products to reach customers worldwide. Previously, Houseman served as Vice President of Operations at bioMerieux, Inc, where he led all aspects of manufacturing and supply for bioMerieux's 500-person Durham production site. Prior to bioMerieux, he led Quality Systems at Hospira, where he was responsible for all laboratory systems validation and compliance, site CQV, and continuous process verification.

"We are delighted to welcome Tom to the Metabolon team," said Rohan (Ro) Hastie, President & CEO of Metabolon. "Tom's operations, quality, and product development experience with leading companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries will be critical to the ongoing execution of Metabolon's growth strategy and continued success."

"I'm excited to join the Metabolon team at such a pivotal time in the company's development," said Houseman. "Metabolon is well-positioned as the leading metabolomics solutions provider, and I'm looking forward to directly contributing to the company's continued growth and performance for the benefit of not only customers and investors, but patients, as well."

Houseman holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Environmental Studies and a Master of Science in Biology from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,800+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Precision Metabolomics™ platform is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

