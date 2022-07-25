Mon Power Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 10 new line and substation graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

The new employees include nine lineworkers and one new substation electrician who recently graduated from the PSI partnership established in 2012 with Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont, West Virginia.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said James H. Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Mon Power lines employees, listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Clarksburg Service Center – Dawson Carpenter , French Creek

Franklin Service Center – Alec Horner , Morgantown

Harrisville Service Center – Tyler Chisler , Wadestown ; Elias Stamm , Salem

Marlinton Service Center – Tyler McClanahan , Morgantown

Parkersburg Service Center – Brad Ash , Cutler, Ohio

Sistersville Service Center – Phillip Cooke , Morgantown

Spencer Service Center – Benjamin Fox , Spencer

Weirton Service Center – Seth Mozingo , New Cumberland

The new Mon Power substation employee listed by work location and hometown is:

Clarksburg Service Center – Brian Moneypenny , Weston

The PSI curriculum requires two and a half days each week spent at Pierpont completing academic course work with the remainder of the week spent at a Mon Power training facility in White Hall, West Virginia, focusing on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. Ultimately, students earn an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 lineworkers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

