Ryan Detrick Joins Carson Group as Chief Market Strategist

OMAHA, Neb., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, announced that Ryan Detrick has joined the firm as Chief Market Strategist.

In his new role, Detrick will be responsible for advancing the company's research team, delivering market insights and expanding the Carson Group investment platform. Detrick will be working with Carson Group's experienced investments team to provide research and guidance that drives growth for the firm's more than 130+ partners who collectively manage $20 billion in assets.

"Carson's investment team is one of the best in the industry and I look forward to working with them," says Detrick. "We have an exciting opportunity to change the way the industry talks about market research and wealth management. I want to take complex market data and make it easy for the average investor to understand and share it in a way that is simple to digest."

Detrick joins Carson Group after more than 6 years at LPL Financial, most recently serving as their Chief Market Strategist and brings a deep knowledge of investments and research expertise to the new role. Early in his career, he spent more than a decade at Schaeffer's Investment Research. Detrick has a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation, a bachelor's in finance from Xavier University, and an MBA from Miami University.

Detrick is a well-known industry expert who regularly shares his insights on national broadcast outlets such as Yahoo! Finance, CNBC, FOX Business and Bloomberg TV and radio.

"I've known Ryan for over a decade, and I am incredibly excited about what he brings to the team. Ryan is a trusted voice in the industry, providing timely market insights, commentary and investment strategies to support advisors and their clients," says Burt White, chief strategy officer and managing partner for Carson Group. "His strong relationships and expertise will help enhance our industry-leading wealth management offering and further our mission of being the most trusted in financial advice."

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $20 billion in assets and serves more than 43,000 families among its advisor network of 130+ partner offices, including 35 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com .

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

