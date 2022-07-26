Nominations Now Open for RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers

NORWALK, Conn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia is now accepting nominations for its 6th annual Real Estate Newsmaker honors. This one-of-a-kind recognition program is designed to celebrate industry professionals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and communities.

The deadline to nominate a 2023 Newsmaker is Sept. 1, 2022.

The 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2022. Please see the Real Estate Newsmaker categories below.

Achievers

The "success stories" of those who have rocketed their business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning awards for top companies, multi-year strategies for success and more.

Crusaders

The "champions of a better way" who have a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights and REALTOR® safety, to disaster recovery, children's and women's causes, and so much more.

Futurists

The "forward-thinkers" who are working to change the conversation focused on growth, stability and technology in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve new successes, profits and support.

Influencers

The "thought leaders" in the industry who do the noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity, strong leadership and success in business.

Luminaries

The "iconic leaders" such as founders, CEOs and executives who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents and the industry to reach new heights of success.

Trailblazers

The "agents of change" for their contributions to moving the industry forward and improving agent-client relationships on every level through innovation, new technologies and more.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a Real Estate Newsmaker? Nominate yourself or another real estate professional today!

The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia's 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia's Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2023. Check out RISMedia's 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers here ! For any questions, please contact editorial@rismedia.com .

