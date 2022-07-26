Paylogix® Welcomes American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) as the Newest Member of their Co-Op Funding Program

WESTBURY, N.Y., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits welcomes American Public Life to their Co-Op Funding Program. APL distributes a wide range of workforce insurance products and solutions to industries through independent brokers nationwide.

Brokers who offer APL's benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions.

"We pride ourselves in delivering the best in voluntary benefits to the insurance industry," said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, president and founder. "For over 75 years, American Public Life has offered a supplemental health and voluntary insurance products to employers. This partnership will combine over 100 years of industry expertise and be invaluable to brokers by simplifying the administration of these benefits to their clients."



"We strive to be the broker's carrier of choice by delivering products, technology and service that give our broker partners an advantage in the marketplace," said Jerry Horton, APL's President/CEO. "Through this partnership, our brokers will have another tool to enhance the service to their clients."



Through the Paylogix platform, brokers can merge multiple products from multiple vendors and carriers into one online Consolidated Billing® statement. Brokers who offer APL's workforce benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions. Through partnerships with over 60 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix® can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients.

About American Public Life

Founded in 1945, American Public Life Insurance Company (APL) is expanding the benefits horizon as a leading provider of workforce benefits, with offices in Oklahoma City, OK and Jackson, MS. APL is licensed to conduct business in 49 states with sales through independent brokers. APL has a financial rating of "A+ (Superior)" through A.M. Best (www.ambest.com). For more information, please visit www.ampublic.com.

About Paylogix®

Paylogix® is the trusted premium technology solution provider for efficiency and transparency in the administration of voluntary benefits. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing processes, are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it. If you are an insurance carrier, broker, or enrollment company, interested in learning more about how Paylogix® can help provide accurate and more efficient enrollment and billing processes, visit http://www.paylogix.com or email info@paylogix.com for more information.





