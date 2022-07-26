SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IEA, ZY, FLAC

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA)'s sale to MasTec for $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share for each IEA share. If you are an IEA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY)'s sale to Ginkgo Bioworks for 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each Zymergen share. If you are a Zymergen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FLAC)'s merger with NewAmsterdam Pharma Holding B.V. If you are a Frazier Lifesciences shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

