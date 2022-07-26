Unigel installs the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production site in Brazil using thyssenkrupp nucera technology

Installation of three 20 MW standard electrolyzers from thyssenkrupp nucera with a total capacity of 60 MW in the first phase, to be expended in second phase to multi-hundred MW

Unigel is first mover in key market for industrial green hydrogen projects with an overall investment of US$ 120 million

The project constitutes a first step towards decarbonization of several sectors in Brazil , contributing substantially to combating climate change

SÃO PAULO and DORTMUND, Germany, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unigel installs the first industrial scale green hydrogen plant in Brazil. The company, which is one of the largest chemical companies in Latin America and the largest manufacturer of nitrogen fertilizers in Brazil, invests a total of US$ 120 million in the development of the production site for green hydrogen. Unigel relies on the world-leading technology of thyssenkrupp nucera.

The plant will starts its production planned for late 2023. At this moment, Unigel's integrated green hydrogen and green ammonia plant is expected to be the largest in the world. In the first phase of the project, Unigel installs three 20 MW standard electrolyzers from thyssenkrupp nucera, adding up to a total capacity of 60 MW. The company plans to quadruple its production of green hydrogen in the years following the inauguration by expanding the electrolyzer plant to a multi-hundred MW facility, which will produce approximately 40,000 tons of green hydrogen. The new factory is expected to employ more than 500 people, so that the chemical company also gives an important impulse for the whole region.

"Throughout our nearly 60-year history, we have always been attentive to technological innovations and have invested to meet industrial and agribusiness demands. With this project, Unigel takes the first step towards the decarbonization of several sectors, contributing substantially to combating climate change on the planet", emphasizes Henri Slezynger, Chairman of the Board of Directors and founder of Unigel.

"This project is the first of its kind in Brazil and reinforces the pioneering spirit of Unigel to produce green molecules on an industrial scale. As Brazil is one of the world-leading countries in terms of installed renewable energy, we are pleased to enter this partnership to to make green hydrogen an affordable energy vector already today," says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. Only through large-scale production with robust, reliable and cost-effective technologies at competitive renewable power prices green hydrogen will become market-ready with widespread use.

Located in the Camaçari Industrial Complex (BA), the new plant will have an initial production capacity of 10,000 tons/year of green hydrogen and 60,000 tons/year of green ammonia. The products will be offered to customers who aim to decarbonize their production chains, e.g. the steel industry, oil refining, and e-fuels. Green ammonia will also be used in the value chain of Unigel, as it is a raw material in the manufacturing of fertilizers and acrylics. "Given the potential of Brazil in the generation of wind and solar energy, we believe that the country has a great opportunity to be a reference for the world in green hydrogen, a solution that brings versatility to transform renewable energy into raw materials and zero carbon fuels", says Roberto Noronha Santos, CEO of Unigel. Brazil's energy mix already has a very high share of renewables. Around three quarters of the energy used in electrolysis of the project comes from renewable sources. This makes Unigel and thyssenkrupp nucera first movers on an industrial scale in one of the most important markets in South America.

