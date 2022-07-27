Big Lots expands offering of college essentials at bargain prices

Home discount retailer kicks off back-to-campus season with new collections, savings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc . (NYSE: BIG), one of America's largest home discount retailers, announced today an expanded offering of campus living essentials for students moving to campuses across the country this fall. The brand has modified its store space to include a "back-to-campus center," where students and families can find deals on everything needed for their dorm room or apartment, including furniture, décor, bedding, food and snacks, laundry and cleaning products, beauty and personal care items, school supplies and more.

"Whether you're moving into a new dorm, apartment or home, Big Lots is the place to go to cross everything off your shopping list, plus a few surprising extras, at bargain prices," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO. "This year, we've expanded our already unmatched selection of campus living essentials and treasures, plus grouped them in a convenient 'store-within-a-store,' where you can find and compare items and styles to outfit your unique living space."

Big Lots' back-to-campus center includes vignettes that display combinations of furniture, décor, appliances and other essentials students need to furnish their campus home. The items are displayed as collections, including Big Lots exclusives from Real Living™ and Broyhill® that fit a variety of personalities, with gender-neutral options available. Customers can shop Big Lots' back-to-campus selection at biglots.com/campus .

With more than 400 Big Lots retail stores located near college and university campuses in the U.S., many students can take advantage of multiple same-day and two-day delivery options, including through new partnerships with Shipt and Instacart. Customers can choose to pay online with Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, or opt to pay later for select purchases on biglots.com in four interest-free payments using PayPal Pay in 4*.

To learn about more ways to save, customers can sign up to be BIG Rewards members and receive a 15% off joining bonus as well as rewards after every three purchases. BIG Rewards, ranked by Newsweek as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs of 2022 , also includes frequent 20% off coupons, free item weekends, "Big Bucks" coupons, a birthday surprise and many other exclusive offers throughout the year.

Big Lots features a unique shopping experience — part treasure hunt, part bargain hunt and part everyday necessities — to its growing community of "BIGionaires," or customers who feel like a million bucks shopping for the best deals. To shop online or find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com .

*About Pay in 4: Pay in 4 is available to consumers upon approval for purchases of $30 - $1500. Eligibility varies by state. CA: Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law License. GA: Installment Lender Licensee, NMLS #910457. RI: Small Loan Lender Licensee. Learn more here .

Big Lots kicks off back-to-campus season with an expanded offering of campus living essentials including furniture, décor, school supplies, snacks and more. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Big Lots, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

