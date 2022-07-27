Nicorette is Motivating Smokers to Take Healthier Breaks with a Customized Music Listening Experience, SmokeLess Break Beats

Developed in Partnership with Berklee Music and Health Institute, Program Will Feature Original Music and Encourage Smokers to Listen During Smoke-Less Breaks.

WARREN, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nicorette unveils SmokeLess Break Beats – a first-of-its kind, customized music listening experience that uses the science of music therapy to address smokers' needs and motivate them towards healthier breaks. Nicorette has partnered with Berklee Music and Health Institute to enlist 30+ students and faculty to design eight original tracks, referencing scientific research about overcoming smoking addiction. These original compositions are featured in four playlists that promote relaxation, focus, confidence, and physical release, which are key benefits smokers seek in smoke breaks. Available for free on Spotify, each playlist contains the original tracks and is personalized using the listener's music history, functioning as a break-time emotional and behavioral tool to aid in smoking cessation.

Smoke breaks are ingrained in smoking culture, serving as "treasured moments" that routinely help smokers slow down and relax. On average, smokers take about three, 15-minute breaks per day.1 With stress, fatigue, and burnout at an all-time high, it is more important than ever for people to take breaks to reduce stress and restore focus2. That's why Nicorette is encouraging smokers to continue taking the breaks previously used to smoke a cigarette, but to replace the cigarette with an alternative – music.

"Music is scientifically proven to reduce cravings, and even activates the same pleasure centers in the brain that nicotine does. The music tracks composed by the students are designed to help listeners regulate the psychological and physiological functions related to smoking, such as breathing, mood, and heart rate," said Joy Allen, Ph.D., MT-BC, Director, Berklee Music and Health Institute at Berklee College of Music. "We are so proud to partner with Nicorette to offer music as an accessible tool that smokers can use in their quit journey."

The more tools someone has at their disposal on their quit journey, the better. Combining additional behavioral support tools with a Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT), like Nicorette, can help increase the chances of quit success by 70% 3. When utilized during a break, the music can provide distraction, encouragement, and mindfulness, offering them immediate support to stay on their quit journey.

"For more than 20 years, Nicorette has been on a mission to help smokers break free from tobacco. Quitting is not a 'one size fits all' journey, and we know it can be incredibly challenging to get started and to stick to," said Pam Remash, Marketing Director, U.S. Smokers' Health, Haleon. "We know that there are emotional, physical, and behavioral challenges in quitting smoking. SmokeLess Break Beats is designed to help smokers keep the habit of taking breaks but replace the cigarette with listening to music instead," explained Dan Wertheim, Brand Manager, U.S. Smokers' Health, Haleon.

Visit smokelessbreak.com to take Nicorette's one question cravings quiz and unlock your personalized breaklist, musically designed to help you break better with the science of music, and stream via Spotify. To learn more about Nicorette visit Nicorette.com.

About Nicorette

For more than 20 years, Nicorette and NicoDerm CQ have helped people successfully quit smoking. Nicorette is available in gum, lozenges, and mini lozenges and helps people quit smoking by gradually stepping down exposure to nicotine. NicoDerm CQ is a nicotine patch that's designed to help people quit smoking. Studies show that nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products combined with behavioral support can improve one's chances of quitting smoking.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a portfolio of brands trusted daily by millions of people. In the United States, the organization employs more than 4,700 people who are united by Haleon's powerful purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's products span five categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on scientific expertise, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, ChapStick®, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Natean, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more.

For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact USMediaRelations@haleon.com.

About Berklee Music & Health Institute

Berklee Music and Health Institute (BMHI) leverages the expertise of Berklee's Music Therapy department to engage the innovative ecosystem of academic, artistic, scientific, entrepreneurial, and technological talent, bringing together the most creative minds to help accelerate ideation and develop solutions that can improve health and wellbeing for individuals and communities.

