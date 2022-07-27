PIXABILITY ADDS THREE KEY EXECS INCLUDING FORMER PRESIDENT OF OPENSLATE

All three hires come as the company continues to scale after posting continued profitability and a record first half of 2022

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability ( www.pixability.com ), the only provider of brand suitability, performance, and insights software for advertising on YouTube and other leading Connected TV platforms, today announced that it will be adding three key executives to its leadership team. Brian Quinn, the former president of OpenSlate (acquired by DoubleVerify) will join as Chief Growth Officer to accelerate further growth as Pixability expands deeper into Brand Suitability and CTV markets. Brent Spitzer, an ad tech industry veteran, will join as EVP of Sales to lead Pixability's growing sales team. Jon Phenix, a veteran of CTV companies Roku and dataXu, will join as SVP, Independent Agencies, and will drive a key component of Pixability's CTV expansion. The additions come after a record first half of 2022 which follows two straight years of record revenue growth and profitability. This growth has been driven by innovation in YouTube brand suitability and performance technology as well as new product solutions that enable market-leading reach across Connected TV platforms.

"We're very excited to welcome Brian, Brent and Jon to our leadership team as they each bring different and valued marketplace expertise" said David George, CEO of Pixability. "They join us at a time when demand for YouTube, CTV advertising, as well as brand suitability solutions is growing exponentially and our company is uniquely poised to address that need with tools custom designed for agencies and brands."

Brian Quinn, Chief Growth Officer

Brian Quinn comes to Pixability from OpenSlate where he was President and led global sales and business development until the company's sale to DoubleVerify in November 2021. He started his career in digital media leading the fledgling AdAge.com when it launched in May 1995. Since then, Brian has held digital sales leadership roles at CBS MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, and Triad Retail Media, which was sold to WPP in October 2016. Brian was the Founder and first President of 212, New York's Interactive Advertising Club and was honored with the AdTech Industry Achievement Award in 2014.

"I have followed Pixability's growth for years and have always been impressed by how they used insights to deliver both suitability and performance on YouTube and across other CTV channels for big clients," said Quinn. "I'm excited to be part of a team of well respected leaders in the ad tech space. Our opportunity is huge."

Brent Spitzer, EVP of Sales

Brent comes to Pixability with over 20 years of sales leadership experience at digital media, ad tech and SaaS companies. In his role as EVP, he will lead Pixability's growing global sales team. Prior to joining Pixability, Brent served as head of sales at a number of ad tech and digital startups including Jellysmack, SayitNow.ai and Fuisz Video. Brent has also served in sales leadership roles at AOL, Discovery Communications, Millennial Media and the Red Bull Media House.

"There is no more exciting space in ad tech right now than the intersection of YouTube and Connected TV," said Spitzer. "Pixability has cemented itself as the one company focused squarely on this intersection, and I'm thrilled to join the team to help accelerate our continued growth in this space."

Jon Phenix, SVP Independent Agencies

Jon brings over 15 years of sales leadership experience at high growth companies in the SaaS and digital media space. Previously he built and led the performance advertising and independent agency businesses at Roku. Prior to Roku, he was VP of Platform Sales at dataxu, a programmatic DSP, which was acquired by Roku, SVP of Revenue at Nexage, a leading publisher side solution acquired by Millennial Media, and VP of Sales at Enpocket, a pioneering mobile ad serving and mobile messaging platform acquired by Nokia.

"There's a growing number of independent agencies trying to expand their reach on CTV by using YouTube in combination with other key players in the CTV space," said Phenix. "Pixability is the only platform that is enabling this type of campaign delivery in a meaningful way and I'm looking forward to working with agency teams to deploy Pixability's solutions for their clients."

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Hulu. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, Hilton, Jack in the Box, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Pixability