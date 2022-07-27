Rezilion Announces Partnership with CircleCI To Help Customers Reduce Vulnerability Backlog by 85%

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rezilion , an automated vulnerability management platform accelerating software security, announced a partnership with CircleCI , one of the leading CI/CD platforms, to give developers the tools necessary to secure software products faster.

Deployed in minutes, the integration with CircleCI allows customers the ability to easily detect, prioritize and remediate software vulnerabilities early on in the product development lifecycle, reducing their vulnerability backlog by up to 85% and remediation timelines from months to hours.

With an unprecedented amount of product releases, developers and security teams are both faced with the challenge of balancing security with on time delivery. Without critically-needed automation tools to detect, prioritize, and address security risks, DevOps teams end up patching vulnerabilities that do not pose actual risk. This slows down development while causing friction with security teams.

Now, with this seamless integration with CircleCI, Rezilion's platform first helps DevOps teams discover all software components in their environment. Then, using granular run-time validation, Rezilion helps teams prioritize vulnerabilities that are exploitable and eliminate vulnerabilities that pose no risk, so they can focus on what matters most and remediate strategically, while saving a significant amount of time.

Through the Rezilion-CircleCI integration, customers will enjoy the following benefits:

Reduce vulnerability backlog by 85% by eliminating un-exploitable vulnerabilities that are not loaded to memory.

Reduce patching efforts by prioritizing what matters most in your environment thus saving developers many hours and delivering better products faster.

Reduce remediation timelines from months to hours with seamless integration into the development workflow that allows timely attention to threats.

A dynamic Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) that quickly provides a comprehensive view of all the software components including open source components including their loaded/unloaded status and exportable in CycloneDX format.

VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange) export, providing a standardized format to communicate vulnerabilities and their impact with customers and regulators.

The ability to shift left. Customers can validate vulnerabilities early on in the development process - right after the build - as part of the existing testing phase within the CI pipeline.

Actionable insights and easy-to-interpret results. Customers can view and share reports from within the CircleCI UI that provide actionable insights for taking remediation steps.

"We are excited to partner with CircleCI, one of the world's most popular CI/CD tools," said Liran Tancman, Co-Founder and CEO, of Rezilion, Inc. "Our partnership is a game changer for development teams who can now prioritize and focus on vulnerabilities that pose actual risk and remediate within hours saving a lot of time while continuously delivering secure products.

For more information, visit https://circleci.com/integrations/#rezilion and to sign up for a free 30-day trial at https://www.rezilion.com/sign-up-for-30day-free-trial/ .

About Rezilion:

Rezilion's platform automatically secures the software you deliver to customers. Rezilion's continuous runtime analysis detects vulnerable software components on any layer of the software stack and determines their exploitability, filtering out up to 95% of identified vulnerabilities. Rezilion then automatically mitigates exploitable vulnerabilities across the SDLC, reducing vulnerability backlogs and remediation timelines from months to hours, while giving DevOps teams time back to build.

Learn more about Rezilion's software attack surface management platform at www.rezilion.com to get a 30-day free trial.

About CircleCI:

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes' Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Base10, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

