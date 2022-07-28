Amplifire Receives Strategic Investment from Polaris Growth Fund

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Factor, Inc. ("Amplifire"), the leading adaptive eLearning and content creation platform leveraging brain science, has received a strategic investment from Polaris Growth Fund ("PGF"). PGF is a technology-focused private investment firm with over two decades of investing experience. Several customers have also participated in the transaction. Chief Executive Officer Bob Burgin and the existing management team will continue to lead Amplifire.

Founded in 2000, Amplifire's next-generation content creation and performance management technology platform has facilitated more than 3 billion learner interactions and has rapidly become the industry standard in high-stakes workforce training, enabling individuals to learn faster, retain knowledge longer, and perform better. The Amplifire platform uses advances in cognitive and learning science to assess learner knowledge, create a personalized learning pathway, identify and remediate confidently held misinformation — instances where a learner is certain that they are correct but are wrong — and drive successful outcomes.

The company has realized impressive growth driven largely by the development and expansion of Amplifire's Healthcare Alliance. Through this collaborative ecosystem, Amplifire partners with many of the largest and highest rated health systems in the country to develop both clinical and non-clinical content designed to reduce training time and costs, increase revenue generating activities, and improve patient outcomes. Amplifire's health system partners publish efficacy studies proving and quantifying the value in both the platform and co-developed content which can then be utilized by other health systems to address the same paint points. Together, these partnerships deliver unprecedented results around quality and safety, and physician and nurse rapid onboarding in this challenging time for the industry.

Bob Burgin, CEO, said, "Amplifire is at an exciting inflection point and we could not be more excited to partner with PGF to continue to provide best-in-class training content and performance management solutions for our customers. We look forward to leveraging PGF's deep relationships within healthcare and tremendous track record to continue solving some of our customers most difficult challenges."

"Amplifire has developed one of the most unique partnership business model approaches to solving complex problems that we have ever seen. This is further supported by the fact that multiple leading health system partners are joining us as investors in Amplifire to further deliver on their shared mission," said Bryce Youngren, managing partner at PGF, who will join the Board of Directors.

"Amplifire is transforming how health systems train clinical and non-clinical staff across quality and safety, electronic health record, organizational culture, hospice and palliative care, obstetrics, and more. Amplifire's platform allows customers to develop new content or leverage existing content, quantify financial and clinical improvements, and track results and remediate knowledge gaps across learner populations unlike any other eLearning tool we've come across. We look forward to supporting the team's vision during this next stage of growth," said Mark Jacobson, vice president at PGF who will also join the Board of Directors.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a global learning company dedicated to training professionals using the latest in cognitive science. The Amplifire eLearning platform helps customers make learning stick, eliminate mistakes, and change behavior that results in enhanced performance and prosperity. Healthcare, education, and Fortune 500 companies use Amplifire's patented learning algorithms, knowledge analytics, and diagnostic capabilities to drive improved outcomes that lead to an exceptional return on their investment in knowledge. Learn more at amplifire.com

