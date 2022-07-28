BLACKFORD CAPITAL'S ANDREW HAKIM ANNOUNCED AS RECIPIENT OF THE 13TH ANNUAL EMERGING LEADERS AWARD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor recently announced that Blackford Capital's Andrew Hakim has been recognized as a recipient of the 13th Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards. The awards recognize professionals under the age of 40 from across the United States for their leadership in M&A, financing and restructuring. The winners were chosen from a competitive field for their accomplishments in business and community service by an independent panel.

Mr. Hakim, currently serving as a Vice President at Blackford Capital, a lower middle market Private Equity firm based in Grand Rapids, has been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Andrew leads the firm's Portfolio Company Operations team and is responsible for key aspects of analyzing, acquiring, capitalizing, growing, and exiting the firm's equity investments.

Raised in West Michigan, Mr. Hakim earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Engineering from the University of Michigan. Following the award of his Master's Degree in 2013, he began his career in Chicago as a management consultant for Kearney, focusing on executive's most pressing problems across some of the largest and most prestigious organizations in the world. Ready to take his personal and professional life to the next level, Mr. Hakim returned to Michigan– where he decided he wanted to raise his family – and joined Blackford Capital as an Associate in 2018.

"I am honored to be acknowledged by The M&A Advisor as one of this year's Emerging Leaders," said Hakim. "I'm tremendously grateful to Martin Stein and the rest of the Blackford Capital leadership team for setting me up for success from day one. My growth in the industry is a testament to the opportunities I've been given during my time here. I strive to give the same level of guidance, empowerment and inspiration to other professionals as they progress their careers."

The M&A Advisor, renowned globally for its recognition and presentation of leading M&A, financing and turnaround professionals, created this recognition awards program to promote mentorship and professional development amongst the emerging leaders of corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

"Andrew has been an exceptional addition to the Blackford Capital team since he first walked through our doors in 2018," said Martin Stein, Blackford Capital founder and managing director. "He has an impressive business acumen and it's been a pleasure to watch him grow as a private equity professional; to see – firsthand – how his business savvy and impeccable character combine to achieve excellence in even the everyday activities."

Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. With a reputation for a relentless approach to value creation and a focus on operational excellence, Blackford was named the Private Equity Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2021 and 2018. The firm has also received Deal of the Year honors from M&A Advisor in multiple categories, and its portfolio companies have also been included on the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

