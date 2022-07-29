Michael Baker International Promotes Kirsten Compitello, AICP, to Broadband Digital Equity Director

New role will enhance digital equity in the broadband industry

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today the promotion of Kirsten Compitello, AICP, to National Broadband Digital Equity Director. In her new role, Ms. Compitello will leverage more than 15 years of experience in the urban planning industry, as well as building community-oriented systems through public engagement, visual storytelling and smart policy, to enhance digital equity and inclusion in the Broadband industry.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Kirsten has been with Michael Baker for more than four years, working to advance healthy, safe, equitable and people-oriented urban design," said Jeremy Jurick, GISP, Vice President and National Broadband Services Director at Michael Baker International. "Michael Baker's Broadband services are designed to facilitate digital inclusion and enable access to underserved communities. As Digital Equity Director, Kirsten will further this mission by drawing on her experience in urban planning, creativity and passion for delivering equitable solutions to communities. Her work will be critical to closing the digital divide in the communities that we serve."

As the National Broadband Digital Equity Director, Ms. Compitello will act as a vital link to ensure Michael Baker's Broadband Technology Solutions align with the equity goals of local, state, and regional clients and their constituents. Ms. Compitello and her team will act as client advocates and trusted advisors to evaluate resident needs, tailor outcomes to best suit the communities impacted, and build local stewardship and capacity to support both short-term improvement and long-term sustainability of their broadband programs.

Prior to being promoted to National Broadband Digital Equity Director, Ms. Compitello served as a Senior Urban Designer and Planning Associate at Michael Baker. As lead Broadband Planner for the Connectivity Roadmap for Southwestern Pennsylvania, she helped to innovate Michael Baker's unique approach toward digital connectivity solutions through a multidisciplinary collaboration of infrastructure planning, smart data tracking and management, engineering applications and community advocacy. She also served as an Urban Design Fellow and Senior Urban Designer for Urban Design Associates.

She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Arts degree in Socio-Cultural Anthropology from Columbia University.

Michael Baker's nationwide Broadband planning and implementation work is completed under the firm's Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) Vertical, which combines the firm's technology offerings, including National Broadband Development, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Geographic Information Systems, Next Generation 9-1-1, and Light Detection and Ranging. The CTS team is comprised of nearly 200 technology experts focusing on technology differentiation and innovation to support Michael Baker's growth initiatives, identifying and incubating technologies and maximizing opportunities with consulting and technology-based solutions.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services with Practices that encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management and design-build project delivery. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to commercial clients, all branches of the military and federal, state and municipal governments, providing comprehensive services and solutions. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and engineered models, Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International