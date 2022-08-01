ROTIFORM WHEELS IS THE OFFICIAL WHEEL PROVIDER FOR THE FERRARI 296 GT3

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Pros' brand, Rotiform wheels, today announced its continued partnership with Ferrari as the official wheel provider of the most recent factory race car to come out of Maranello, the Ferrari 296 GT3. Rotiform has developed an all-new, forged wheel homologated specifically for the 296 GT3 factory racecar. The car will make its display debut with the bespoke Rotiform wheels for the first time at the 2022 24 Hours of Spa and will begin competing in 2023.

Encompassed in the partnership, the new Rotiform design will be the exclusive wheel offered for all factory Ferrari 296 GT3 professional level racecars, which will compete in multiple championships spanning across the globe. The factory supported GT cars are competing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), IMSA, and GT World Challenge Series and others.

"We are excited to continue the partnership with Ferrari as we progress even further into professional motorsports with Rotiform wheels," said Brian Henderson, CSO and cofounder of Rotiform. "By continuing the technical partnership with Ferrari, we can showcase the performance accolades that this brand has been working tirelessly to achieve over the past few years. The 296 GT3 is the perfect platform for us to show the automotive world what Rotiform can produce in the motorsports space."

Rotiform has served as technical partner since 2021, previously supplying Rotiform branded race wheels for the world-renowned Ferrari Challenge Championship and GT Racing Series 2020 488 GTE and 2020 488 GT3 EVO cars.

Rotiform wheels are continuously proving to be an integral addition to the Wheel Pros brand family since 2019. See the all-new Rotiform wheels on the 296 GT3 at the 2022 24 Hours of Spa at the world-famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamp in Stavelot, Belgium, July 28-31, 2022.

Rotiform, founded in 2009, is a US-based wheel manufacturer known for its industry-leading innovation and forward-thinking designs. The technical partnership with Ferrari GT factory racing has allowed Rotiform to showcase its engineering and performance potential in competitive motorsports and instills a lasting reputation as a championship-winning brand.

