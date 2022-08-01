Sanmina's Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 2, 2022 and outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter ending October 1, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $2.02 billion

GAAP operating margin: 4.7%

GAAP diluted EPS: $1.29

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 5.5%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.30

Additional Third Quarter Highlights

Cash flow from operations: $102 million

Free cash flow: $65 million

Share repurchases: 3.1 million for approximately $124 million

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $493 million

Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 31.6%

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"I am pleased with our strong results for the third fiscal quarter. Revenue was up 5.6 percent sequentially and non-GAAP earnings per share increased 14.4 percent. Revenue exceeded our outlook driven by strong demand from all our end-markets coupled with the excellent job our team did to secure supply. Solid execution, favorable mix and operating leverage contributed to our strong non-GAAP operating margin of 5.5 percent for the quarter," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased with our continued operational and financial execution which further strengthens our value proposition to our customers and shareholders."

"As we look to our fourth quarter we continue to see strong demand from our customers. Based on our fourth quarter outlook, we expect fiscal year 2022 revenue growth of approximately 14 percent," concluded Sola.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 1, 2022. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.09 to $1.19

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.27 to $1.37

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and expectations for fiscal year 2022 revenue growth constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, most notably ongoing supply chain constraints, including those resulting from the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty, including from the conflict in Ukraine . Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)











July 2,

October 2,











2022

2021





























(Unaudited) ASSETS





























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$ 493,305

$ 650,026

Accounts receivable, net



1,228,435

1,192,434

Contract assets



459,306

348,741

Inventories





1,591,111

1,036,511

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

63,827

53,952



Total current assets



3,835,984

3,281,664

















Property, plant and equipment, net



545,673

532,985 Deferred tax assets



212,407

235,117 Other







149,608

156,953



Total assets



$ 4,743,672

$ 4,206,719

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable



$ 1,976,533

$ 1,464,693

Accrued liabilities



303,076

161,896

Accrued payroll and related benefits

133,319

117,648

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 18,750

18,750



Total current liabilities



2,431,678

1,762,987

















Long-term liabilities:











Long-term debt



298,345

311,572

Other





209,716

253,532



Total long-term liabilities



508,061

565,104

















Stockholders' equity



1,803,933

1,878,628



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,743,672

$ 4,206,719

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





















July 2,

July 3,

July 2,

July 3,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net sales $ 2,019,059

$ 1,657,741

$ 5,687,914

$ 5,112,667 Cost of sales 1,853,870

1,521,151

5,225,789

4,691,744

Gross profit 165,189

136,590

462,125

420,923

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 61,506

57,438

184,798

177,547

Research and development 5,071

5,269

15,320

15,427

Gain on sale of assets -

-

(4,610)

-

Restructuring and other costs 3,994

(382)

8,340

13,402

Total operating expenses 70,571

62,325

203,848

206,376

















Operating income 94,618

74,265

258,277

214,547



















Interest income 540

217

1,198

691

Interest expense (5,615)

(4,823)

(15,362)

(14,657)

Other income (expense), net (7,774)

29,258

(7,110)

37,268 Interest and other, net (12,849)

24,652

(21,274)

23,302

















Income before income taxes 81,769

98,917

237,003

237,849

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,226

(18,458)

45,606

25,416

















Net income $ 79,543

$ 117,375

$ 191,397

$ 212,433





































Basic income per share $ 1.33

$ 1.79

$ 3.07

$ 3.25

Diluted income per share $ 1.29

$ 1.74

$ 2.98

$ 3.17



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 59,970

65,427

62,404

65,306

Diluted 61,702

67,352

64,292

67,055

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





July 2,

April 2,

July 3,





2022

2022

2021















GAAP Operating Income

$ 94,618

$ 82,226

$ 74,265

GAAP operating margin

4.7 %

4.3 %

4.5 % Adjustments:













Stock compensation expense (1)

10,683

9,330

8,715

Amortization of intangible assets

251

263

284

Distressed customer charges (2)

-

-

(428)

Legal and other (3)

500

-

-

Restructuring costs

3,994

2,932

(382)

Transaction costs

200

500

- Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 110,246

$ 95,251

$ 82,454

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.5 %

5.0 %

5.0 %































GAAP Net Income

$ 79,543

$ 53,220

$ 117,375















Adjustments:













Operating income adjustments (see above)

15,628

13,025

8,189

Gain on liquidation of foreign entity

-

-

(8,493)

Gain on sale of intellectual property

-

-

(15,000)

Legal and other (3)

-

(110)

(3,440)

Adjustments for taxes (4)

(14,818)

7,036

(32,056) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 80,353

$ 73,171

$ 66,575































GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.33

$ 0.85

$ 1.79

Diluted

$ 1.29

$ 0.83

$ 1.74















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 1.34

$ 1.16

$ 1.02

Diluted

$ 1.30

$ 1.14

$ 0.99















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic

59,970

62,845

65,427

Diluted

61,702

64,271

67,352































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:





























Cost of sales

$ 3,724

$ 2,948

$ 3,712

Selling, general and administrative

6,819

6,276

4,913

Research and development

140

106

90

Total

$ 10,683

$ 9,330

$ 8,715















(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.















(3) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.















(4) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 2,226

$ 23,077

$ (18,458)

















Adjustments:













Tax impact of operating income adjustments

534

346

452

Discrete tax items

18,394

(3,526)

37,583

Deferred tax adjustments

(4,110)

(3,856)

(5,979)

















Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

14,818

(7,036)

32,056

















Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 17,044

$ 16,041

$ 13,598































Q4 FY22 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q4 FY22 EPS Range









Low

High





















GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.09

$ 1.19





Stock compensation expense

$ 0.18

$ 0.18





Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.27

$ 1.37





* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other

unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the fourth quarter of FY22, an estimate of

such items is not included in the outlook for Q4 FY22 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

























Three Month Periods

Q3'22

Q2'22

Q1'22

Q4'21

Q3'21























GAAP Net Income $ 79,543

$ 53,220

$ 58,634

$ 56,565

$ 117,375

Depreciation and amortization 27,065

27,567

27,465

27,452

27,373

Other, net 18,739

15,429

12,101

9,673

3,339

Net change in net working capital (23,664)

(17,243)

(29,900)

(1,969)

(44,366)

Cash provided by operating activities 101,683

78,973

68,300

91,721

103,721























Purchases of long-term investments (700)

(1,000)

-

(1,000)

(1,705)

Net purchases of property & equipment (37,434)

(27,263)

(17,362)

(29,490)

(17,182)

Proceeds from sale of intellectual property -

-

-

-

5,000

Cash paid for businesses acquired -

-

-

-

(21,408)

Cash used in investing activities (38,134)

(28,263)

(17,362)

(30,490)

(35,295)























Net share repurchases (124,365)

(113,146)

(67,773)

(32,394)

(15,698)

Net borrowing activities (4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688)

(4,688)

Proceeds from other notes receivable 500

-

-

2,500

-

Cash used in financing activities (128,553)

(117,834)

(72,461)

(34,582)

(20,386)























Effect of exchange rate changes (1,584)

(700)

(786)

(467)

628























Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ (66,588)

$ (67,824)

$ (22,309)

$ 26,182

$ 48,668























Free cash flow:



















Cash provided by operating activities $ 101,683

$ 78,973

$ 68,300

$ 91,721

$ 103,721

Net purchases of property & equipment (37,434)

(27,263)

(17,362)

(29,490)

(17,182)

Proceeds from sale of intellectual property 500

-

-

2,500

5,000



$ 64,749

$ 51,710

$ 50,938

$ 64,731

$ 91,539



Sanmina Corporation Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Month Periods



Q3 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q1 FY22

Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21





















Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)









































GAAP operating income

$ 94,618

$ 82,226

$ 81,433

$ 66,753

$ 74,265

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized GAAP operating income

378,472

328,904

325,732

267,012

297,060 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,397,241

1,365,669

1,337,989

1,316,373

1,274,041 GAAP pre-tax ROIC

27.1 %

24.1 %

24.3 %

20.3 %

23.3 %





















Non-GAAP operating income

$ 110,246

$ 95,251

$ 88,364

$ 78,341

$ 82,454

x 4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0

4.0 Annualized non-GAAP operating income

440,984

381,004

353,456

313,364

329,816 Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,397,241

1,365,669

1,337,989

1,316,373

1,274,041 Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

31.6 %

27.9 %

26.4 %

23.8 %

25.9 %





















(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding

short-term and long-term debt).

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

