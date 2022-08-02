Caron Products Names Sharon Moseley Global Human Resources Director

Caron continues its growth and expansion in the Life Science market

MARIETTA, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc. ("Caron"), a leading provider of laboratory equipment used in R&D and manufacturing of biological and biopharmaceutical products such as cell and gene therapy research, today announced Sharon Moseley, Global Human Resources Director. Based in Dallas, Texas, and reporting directly to the CEO, she will advance Caron's HR strategy for expansion while securing key talent to add to Caron's growing team across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Sharon brings extensive HR leadership experience working across varied industries for multinational companies including Ashland Chemical, Tetra Pak, and W.W. Grainger. Her experience spans across all HR disciplines including executive development, business and cultural transformation, talent management, employee engagement, talent acquisition, training and learning development, M&A and workforce integration.

"We are excited to have Sharon lead Caron's Global HR strategy and initiatives. Her extensive background in human resources and leadership experience will help expedite our growth strategy moving forward," said Jay Hexamer, Caron President and CEO. "Her talent and business experience will assist us in key areas of executive alignment, integrating business processes, and managing organizational growth."

"I'm excited to lead Caron's HR strategy to support our growth and global expansion," stated Sharon. "Empowering employees and maximizing company culture allows us to focus on alignment to reach total solutions for the scientific community."

Sharon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from DePaul University and a Master of Business Administration from Franklin University. She's also an active member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a certified Birkman Professional (BCP), and holds an M&A Integration certification (MC&AI).

About Caron Products and Services, Inc.

Founded in 1985, Caron Products is a leading provider of laboratory equipment, environmental chambers and incubators, biosafety cabinets, and Lab Automation Enclosures in the life science industry. Our customers are in the Biopharma, Biotech, Education, Healthcare, and Industrial markets who discover life-changing therapies and consumable products to cure illnesses and to enable a healthier world.

All team members at Caron Products are an important part of our ecosystem and our work has meaningful impact in achieving our main goal of "opening doors for scientists". For more information, visit www.caronproducts.com.

