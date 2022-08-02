Fyllo Expands Presence in APAC, Appoints Robert Woolfrey as Managing Director

Woolfrey to Lead Expansion Efforts in Asia and Australia

NEW YORK, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo , the leading platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions to drive new growth, today announced the appointment of Robert Woolfrey as Managing Director, APAC. Woolfrey will open and lead the company's business in the region and report to Jeff Ragovin, Fyllo's Chief Commercial Officer.

Fyllo has built a leadership position in the United States with both high-growth industries and progressive audiences. Woolfrey will be responsible for growing Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions across Australia and Asia with a focus on cryptocurrencies and high-growth industries like gaming and fintech. Fyllo first entered the APAC market with the recent acquisition of Semasio , a pioneer in unified contextual targeting for digital marketing.

According to a recent report from McKinsey, corporations in Asia now account for 43 percent of the world's largest 5,000 companies, contributing $19 trillion in revenue to the world economy every year. Fyllo's robust combination of technology and specialized data solutions was built to push booming industries in Asia forward.

"As Fyllo continues to expand across the globe, we are looking for the best talent that fully understands the local and regional context, and can make the connection between high-growth brands and progressive consumers," said Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "Robert is perfectly suited for the challenge, and has a strong track record in building businesses and developing partnerships across the region. We are looking forward to Robert bringing the Fyllo story to life in Asia Pacific."

Woolfrey has nearly 20 years of experience growing and directing business operations across the region. Previously, Woolfrey served as Senior Vice President, Asia for advertising and martech platform Amobee, where he was responsible for integrating two global acquisitions, Turn and Videology, and spearheading the agency's expansion across Asia. In that role, Woolfrey played an integral role in building partnerships with telcos, TV broadcasters, publishers, brands and agencies, as well as executing cutting-edge, award-winning digital campaigns for brands.

"Fyllo was set up to tackle the hardest problems in marketing and advertising – helping dynamic and highly-regulated industries go to market and achieve their full growth potential," said Woolfrey. "Many of the brightest - and progressive - minds are moving into crypto in Asia. This represents an immediate opportunity for Fyllo, where we can demonstrate our combined marketing and regulatory expertise."

Woolfrey has twice been named to Campaign AP's 40 Under 40 list, which honors the next generation of marketing, media and technology leaders in the region. Under his leadership, Amobee won Marketing Technology of the Year in 2018 at Mumbrella Asia Awards and an APAC Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology and Management.

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Fyllo's marketing and regulatory solutions provide the tools, data and integrations needed to drive new growth with speed and scale. Powered by a leading data ecosystem and regulatory database, Fyllo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands to stay competitive and compliant.

In 2022 Fyllo acquired Semasio, a pioneer in unified targeting, enabling digital marketers to seamlessly combine audience, contextual and brand fit solutions into one targeting strategy, both on the buy and the sell-side. The company is active in approximately 50 countries and its semantic analysis engine supports more than 30 languages.

