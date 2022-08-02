Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Football for Accurate Placement After Plays (CCT-4638)

Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more precise way for referees to determine where to place a football on the field following a play," said an inventor, from Batesville, Ind., "so I invented SENSORY SPORTS. My design could help to prevent football teams and fans from having to endure long delays for instant replays."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to determine the placement of a football following a play. In doing so, it enables the referee to know exactly how far the ball progressed. As a result, it increases accuracy and it eliminates guesswork and delays. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for football stadiums and teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for other sports.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4638, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-football-for-accurate-placement-after-plays-cct-4638-301596251.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.