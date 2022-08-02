Mercer Advisors Acquires Mallard Advisors, LLC

Acquisition of Mallard Advisors, LLC Expands Mercer Advisors' Northeast Presence

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced the acquisition of Mallard Advisors, LLC. ("Mallard"). Mallard, a respected wealth management firm located in Hockessin, Delaware, serves 109 clients with assets under management (AUM) of approximately $165 million. Mallard was founded by William D. Starnes, CFP®, MST, ChFC® in 2002. Bill and his team will be joining Mercer Advisors.

(PRNewsfoto/Mercer Global Advisors Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mallard is a financial planning and wealth management practice with experience working with data-driven clients (i.e., scientists, engineers, and financial professionals). When it comes to decisions involved in transitioning into retirement, these professionals want to see all the details and calculations involved in the analysis in order to feel secure in their decisions.

Commenting on the transaction, founder William D. Starnes ("Bill") stated: "At Mallard, my team and I are dedicated to serving our clients with excellence and see our clients as extended family. Moreover, I am committed to the success and development of my staff. As the sole founder and owner of the firm it is incumbent on me to make sure my clients and team are taken care of if something were to happen to me. To that end, I partnered with Mercer Advisors through their Mutual Assistance Pact ("MAP") program wherein they would look after my clients and staff if something unforeseen should happen to me. I worked with Mercer Advisors Vice Chairman David Barton to put that MAP plan in place several years ago and have been very happy with the arrangement. As time went on, however, I realized it was time for me to work on my own transition plan and once again reached out to Dave Barton and Mercer Advisors whom I respect and trust. Together we worked on, and successfully completed, my succession plan and I am thrilled to join a firm like Mercer Advisors alongside my fantastic team."

David Barton, Vice Chairman of Mercer Advisors, who led the acquisition of Mallard on behalf of Mercer Advisors stated: "Bill is a superior financial planner, a salt of the earth person, and is committed to his clients and team. These are all traits I look for in determining whether or not a cultural fit exists between our firms. In Mallard, we found a perfect fit and we could not be more excited to partner with Bill and his team to expand our Delaware presence."

Dave Welling, Chief Executive Officer of Mercer Advisors, said, "Bill has built a great business and a strong team of highly respected wealth management professionals. We are thrilled they are joining the Mercer Advisors Team and we look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors and financial planning firms in the U.S. with over $37 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 760 employees, and operates nationally through 60+ offices across the country. For more information, visit www.merceradvisors.com.

Data as of June 30, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. The ChFC® mark is the property of The American College, which reserves sole rights to its use, and is used by permission.

