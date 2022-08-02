PlayBooked and Basepath Partner to Offer University Collectives a Comprehensive NIL Management Solution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayBooked, a leading NIL marketplace web/mobile app, and Basepath, a NIL operations platform for university collectives, co-announce a partnership that provides college and university collectives with a best-in-class NIL management software solution with robust analytics and a user-friendly interface. This end-to-end platform allows collectives, universities, brands, and athletes to seamlessly manage all aspects of their name, image, and likeness needs in one app (iOS and Android compatible).

PlayBooked powered by Basepath offers university collectives the ability to license proprietary technology to maximize the earning potential of student-athletes while simplifying the back-end management and disbursement of collective funds to help ensure operational compliance for athletes and the collective alike.

Via a fully branded, state-of-the-art, college/university-specific website, web app, and mobile app, PlayBooked works behind the scenes to provide collective athletes with individual and group brand deals. At the same time, Basepath's automation tool eases the operational burden allowing the collective to focus on fundraising for the athletes.

"PlayBooked powered by Basepath helps collectives execute the right way while offering athletes income-making opportunities and fans the ultimate experience," explains Keith Mitchell, PlayBooked CEO. "Fans, alumni, supporters, brands, and local businesses can log into the school-specific collective app and peruse athletes from all sports to book appearances, shout outs, and live video chats with their favorite athletes."

PlayBooked has spent nearly one million dollars in brand revenue on thousands of athletes and anticipates a fivefold increase in year two. "Companies, including Crypto.com, Fabletics, DoorDash, and Shoe Station, to name a few, have realized that harnessing the power of the college athlete en masse can help move the needle in messaging while providing quantitative results," says partner Ryan Schinman.

"The combination of PlayBooked's expertise in sports marketing and brand relationships, coupled with Basepath's operations technology, forms a best-in-class solution for college athletes and collectives to benefit," says Thomas Thomas Jr., CEO of Basepath. "Like PlayBooked, our mission is to invest in the lives of the collegiate athlete, and we're excited to power the PlayBooked platform for our collective partners and the athletes they serve."

PlayBooked and Basepath have signed agreements with collectives that serve athletes at the University of Michigan, Notre Dame, UC Berkeley, Purdue, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Minnesota, TCU, Kansas State, Florida State, and San Diego State. With the new alliance in place, they anticipate having over fifty college collectives signed by the end of the year.

About PlayBooked

PlayBooked is a web platform/app that connects college athletes with fans and brands. Founded in 2020, PlayBooked's digital marketplace empowers student-athletes to monetize their NIL by accepting booking requests to create content. Booking opportunities range from producing branded content, live video chats, and video shout outs. PlayBooked for Business custom-curates initiatives for multi-athlete brand marketing campaigns and special events. For more information or to create a free account as a fan, brand, or college athlete, visit PlayBooked.com or download the PlayBooked app.

About Basepath

Basepath is a software development company focused on delivering NIL operations solutions to collectives, universities, NIL organizations, and their student-athletes. For more information, visit https://basepath.co/ .

