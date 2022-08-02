POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, earned $1.605 million or $0.39 per share compared to $1.732 million or $0.42 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $1.669 million in the first quarter of 2022 or $0.40 per share.
Net income was $3.274 million for the first six months of 2022 or $0.79 per share compared to $3.510 million or $0.85 per share for the same period in 2021.
Selected Highlights
- Total assets were $739.4 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $672.0 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $67.4 million or 10.0%.
- Pre-tax pre-provision net income excluding PPP fees and interest income, was $3.873 million for the six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $3.383 million for the six months ending June 30, 2021, or a 14.5% increase.
- Loans were $572.2 million as of June 30, 2022, up $56.0 million over the $516.2 million as of June 30, 2021, a 10.8% increase. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (PPP), loan growth was $91.4 million or 19.1% since June 30, 2021. Loan growth excluding PPP loans in the first six months of 2022 was $67.6 million or 13.5% growth since December 31, 2021.
- Credit quality remains pristine with non-performing assets at 0.01% of total assets.
- Total deposits grew to $662.9 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $65.3 million or 10.9% over the June 30, 2021, total of $597.6 million. Deposits increased $33.8 million, or 5.4% since December 31, 2021.
- Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 10.1%, to $11.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP income, net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 17.8%, to $10.5 million for the six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $8.9 for the same period in 2021.
- Net interest margin was 3.19% for the six months ending June 30, 2022, compared to 3.17% for the six months ending June 30, 2021. Net interest margin increased to 3.33% for the second quarter 2022 compared to 3.04% for the linked prior quarter.
- Return on Assets (ROA) for the six months ending June 30, 2022, was 0.92% compared to 1.08% for the six months ending June 30, 2021.
- Return on Equity (ROE) for the six months ending June 30, 2022, was 11.07% compared to 12.62% for the six months ending June 30, 2021.
"The best way to congratulate our entire BCT team this year is to highlight the results of their hard work," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Our assets have organically grown by 10%, our loans and deposits each grew nearly 11%, and our fee income continues to grow. Our goal remains consistent even during times of market turmoil: to stay focused on our employees, customers, and communities to create shareholder value. Most gratifying is knowing how we continue to positively impact the communities we serve."
Q2 2022 Compared to Q2 2021
- Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased to $570.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $478.6 million as of June 30, 2021, a 19.1% increase. An increase in the commercial business line with net growth of $73.2 million or 23.8%, and mortgage portfolio loans with a net increase of $18.3 million drove the overall loan portfolio increase.
- Deposit accounts increased to $662.9 million as of June 30, 2022, increasing $65.3 million or 10.9% over June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew $25.2 million since June 30, 2021, or 19.0% while interest bearing deposits were up $40.1 million or 8.6% over June 30, 2021.
- The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 10.18% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 10.20% as of June 30, 2021. The tangible equity / tangible assets ratio for the Company was 7.80% as of June 30, 2022, and 8.47% as of June 30, 2021.
- Net interest margin was 3.33% for the three months ending June 30, 2022, compared to 3.12% for the three months ending June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP income net interest margin was 3.19% for the three months ending June 30, 2022, compared to 3.05% for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
- A loan loss provision of $242 thousand was recorded in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, driven by the growth in the loan portfolio. There was no loan loss provision recorded in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.
- Non-interest income for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, decreased $183 thousand or 10.9% over the quarter ending June 30, 2021. See Table 2 for additional details.
- Non-interest expense increased to $5.0 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, an increase of $550 thousand or 12.2% above the quarter ending June 30, 2021. Year over year increase in salaries and benefits are the primary driver of this increase. Continued investments in growth include the hiring of our SBA team in May 2021, additional commercial bankers in Northern Virginia in 2022, and raising the minimum hourly wage in late fourth quarter of 2021 in response to the competitive workforce environment all contributed to the increase. See Table 2 for additional details.
- The allowance for loan losses was 1.01% of total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and 1.05% as of June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.02% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.13% as of June 30, 2021. Management considers the current balance of the allowance for loan losses adequate for the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the current environment.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets including OREO was 0.01% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.02% as of June 30, 2021.
- Net loan recoveries for Q2 2022 were 0.033% compared to net loan recoveries in the same period in 2021 of 0.015%.
Linked Quarter Q2 2022 Compared to Q1 2022
- Total assets increased $20.2 million to $739.4 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to March 31, 2022, or 11.2% annualized growth.
- Excluding PPP loans, loans increased $54.7 million in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, or a 10.6% increase since March 31, 2022. Commercial loans increased $33.1 million, or 9.5% and portfolio mortgage loans increased $22.0 million, or 15.5%.
- Deposits increased $27.3 million in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, or a 4.3% increase since March 31, 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $8.3 million, or 5.5% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, and interest-bearing deposits grew $19.0 million, or 3.9% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
- The Tier 1 leverage capital ratio for BCT was 10.18% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 10.24% as of March 31, 2022. Both are above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized bank. Tangible equity/ tangible assets ratio (non-regulatory measure) for the Company was 7.80% as of June 30, 2022, and 8.24% as of March 31, 2022. The total capital of $57.686 million as of June 30, 2022, reflects a decrease of $1.563 million from $59.249 million as of March 31, 2022. The decrease in total capital during the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a $2.795 million decrease in other comprehensive income due to changes in fair value of available-for-sale investment securities, dividends paid of $373 thousand, and offset by net income of $1.605 million for the quarter.
- Net interest margin for the quarter was up 29 bps to 3.33% from 3.04% for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. PPP interest and fee income positively impacted both quarters. Excluding the impact from PPP in the second quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, the net interest margin was 3.19% compared to 2.93%, respectively.
- A loan loss provision of $242 thousand was recorded in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, driven by the growth in the portfolio. There was no loan loss provision recorded in the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
- Non-interest income was down $181 thousand to $5.0 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, or 10.8% compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2022. See Table 2 for additional details.
- Non-interest expense for the quarter was $5.0 million, an increase of $340 thousand compared to the three months ending March 31, 2022. Increases in salaries and benefits, and other operating expenses primarily drove the increase. Incentive expenses increased as certain business units had higher production in Q2 2022. Other operating expenses were up across several categories. Included are $59 thousand of nonrecurring expenses. See Table 2 for additional details.
- The allowance for loan losses was 1.01% of total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and 1.05% as of March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance to loans was 1.02% as of June 30, 2022, and 1.07% as of March 31, 2022.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets including OREO was 0.01% as of June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022.
- Net loan recoveries in the quarter ending June 30, 2022, were 0.033% compared to 0.002% in the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Update
- BCT participated in Round 1 and Round 2 of the PPP loan programs and, as of June 30, 2022, outstanding balances net of fees were $2.2 million. Remaining net fees to be recognized totals $134 thousand.
Dividend Announcement
At our July Board meeting, Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors declared a $0.09 per share dividend payable to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2022, for payment on August 11, 2022.
About the Company
Founded in 1871, BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). The Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the All point® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.
The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
TABLE 1
Six Months Ended
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Earnings Performance
Interest and dividend income
$12,152
$11,243
Interest expense
1,141
1,238
Net interest income
11,011
10,005
Provision for loan losses
242
-
Non-interest income
3,169
3,275
Non-interest expense
9,736
8,754
Income Before Income Tax Expense
4,202
4,526
Income tax expense
928
1,016
Net Income
$3,274
$3,510
Return on average equity
11.07 %
12.62 %
Return on average assets
0.92 %
1.08 %
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.17 %
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets
$739,411
$671,994
Investment securities
83,077
80,823
Loans held for sale
-
1,592
Loans, net of allowance of $5,795 in 2022 and $5,428 in 2021
566,423
510,727
Deposits
662,892
597,573
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,812
9,759
Shareholders' equity
$57,686
$56,887
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Shareholders' Value (per share)
Earnings per share, basic
$0.79
$0.85
Earnings per share, diluted
0.79
0.85
Cash dividends declared (per share)
0.17
0.15
Book value at period end (per share)
$13.92
$13.76
End of period number of shares outstanding
4,144,561
4,133,811
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Safety and Soundness
Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)*
10.18 %
10.20 %
Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets
7.80 %
8.47 %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of
total assets including OREO
0.01 %
0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
period end loans
1.01 %
1.05 %
Ratio of net recoveries annualized during the period to
average loans outstanding during the period
-0.018 %
-0.017 %
* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
TABLE 2
Quarterly Financial Data
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share data)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Earnings Performance
Interest and dividend income
$6,421
$5,731
$5,972
$5,790
$5,650
Interest expense
582
559
587
598
602
Net interest income
5,839
5,172
5,385
5,192
5,048
Provision for loan losses
242
-
-
(490)
-
Non-interest income
1,494
1,675
1,916
1,637
1,677
Non-interest expense
5,038
4,698
4,930
4,437
4,488
Income Before Income Tax Expense
2,053
2,149
2,371
2,882
2,237
Income tax expense
448
480
523
670
505
Net Income
$1,605
$1,669
$1,848
$2,212
$1,732
Return on average equity
11.00 %
11.14 %
11.26 %
13.21 %
12.28 %
Return on average assets
0.89 %
0.95 %
0.95 %
1.10 %
1.04 %
Net interest margin
3.33 %
3.04 %
3.13 %
3.06 %
3.12 %
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets
$739,411
$719,227
$711,388
$700,508
$671,994
Investment securities
83,077
88,351
82,284
82,649
80,823
Loans held for sale
-
457
528
3,191
1,592
Loans, net of allowance
566,423
518,151
511,474
507,377
510,727
Deposits
662,892
635,582
629,086
622,503
597,572
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs
9,812
9,799
9,785
9,772
9,759
Shareholders' equity
$57,686
$59,249
$60,770
$58,822
$56,887
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Shareholders' Value (per share)
Earnings per share, basic
$0.39
$0.40
$0.45
$0.54
$0.42
Earnings per share, diluted
0.39
0.40
0.45
0.54
0.42
Cash dividends declared (per share)
0.09
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Book value at period end (per share)
$13.92
$14.30
$14.70
$14.23
$13.76
End of period number of shares outstanding
4,144,561
4,144,561
4,133,811
4,133,811
4,133,811
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Safety and Soundness
Tier 1 capital ratio (leverage ratio)*
10.18 %
10.24 %
10.18 %
10.15 %
10.20 %
Tangible Equity/Tangible Assets
7.80 %
8.24 %
8.54 %
8.40 %
8.47 %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of
total assets including OREO
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
period end loans
1.01 %
1.05 %
1.06 %
1.06 %
1.05 %
Ratio of net recoveries annualized during the period to
average loans outstanding during the period
-0.033 %
-0.002 %
-0.043 %
-0.394 %
-0.015 %
* The capital ratio presented is for Bank of Charles Town. When computing capital ratios, the net of unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities available for sale and the unfunded liability for pension and other post-retirement benefits, all computed net of tax, are added back to these shareholders' equity figures.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
Noninterest Income & Noninterest Expense
TABLE 3
Three Months Ended
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Noninterest Income:
Trust and financial services
$379
$413
$412
$336
$333
Service charges on deposit accounts
253
243
248
238
205
Secondary market income
134
221
290
416
496
Interchange fees
517
459
495
489
493
Other operating income
211
339
471
158
150
Total Noninterest Income
$1,494
$1,675
$1,916
$1,637
$1,677
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
$2,815
$2,628
$2,880
$2,516
$2,414
Net occupancy expense of premises
251
321
250
252
287
Furniture and equipment expenses
356
323
339
292
357
Advertising and public relations
75
61
68
58
57
Computer services and communications
390
352
351
405
319
Other professional services
269
283
249
211
236
Foreclosed property expense
-
-
-
-
-
ATM and check card expenses
214
205
228
197
199
Other operating expenses
668
525
565
506
619
Total Noninterest Expenses
$5,038
$4,698
$4,930
$4,437
$4,488
