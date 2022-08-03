ASSA ABLOY acquires Alcea in France

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Alcea, a provider of security supervision software and associated access control hardware, that together with system partners are providing total access management solutions.

"I am very pleased to welcome Alcea into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This company will reinforce our offering within critical infrastructure and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Alcea offers high-quality and innovative digital solutions under a strong and well-known brand, and the acquisition will further advance our position as a full solutions provider. I welcome Alcea's experienced team and I am convinced that we together will continue our successful journey," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

Alcea was established in 1995 and has some 120 employees. The main office is located in Villebon-sur-Yvette, France.

Sales for 2021 amounted to about MEUR 20 (approx. MSEK 200) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.

