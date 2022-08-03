BWH Hotel Group® Makes Oracle OPERA Cloud Available to All Hotels

With new central reservation system integration, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group® brands can use Oracle Hospitality's cloud-based PMS to improve hotel operations and guest service

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel companies, is the first to integrate its central reservation system (CRS) with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS) through the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform. This makes it easy for any hotel within the BWH Hotel Group portfolio – including Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group properties – to adopt OPERA Cloud to simplify and improve operations while delivering great guest service. The Best Western Plus Alfa Aeropuerto in Spain is already live and benefitting from this offering.

"Innovation has always been a priority at BWH Hotel Group, and in today's world as guest expectations are changing and hoteliers are forced to adapt to new ways of working, our focus on innovation is more important than ever before," said Greg Adams, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "We are committed to helping all our properties by offering access to the latest technologies, so we are proud to partner with Oracle. Together with Oracle, we were the first global hotel chain to complete a native integration between our proprietary central reservation system and OPERA Cloud. With this integration, our hotel owners will be able to easily adopt the modern cloud-based PMS to better manage their operations, boost revenue, and alleviate strain on their staff."

Enhanced operations for hotels of all sizes

BWH Hotel Group spans nearly 100 countries with nearly 4,500 properties, including brands such as WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotel Group. Oracle Hospitality technology is used across hundreds of BWH Hotel Group properties today.

Built on the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), the connection between BWH Hotel Group's central reservation system and OPERA Cloud now allows member hotels to connect all hotel operation information on a single platform. With configurable workflows, OPERA Cloud helps hotels operate with greater efficiency, reduce operating expenses, and optimize staffing. The affordable system is intuitive and easy to use, making associate onboarding faster and easier. And as OPERA Cloud is mobile-enabled to run on tablets and smartphones, members and hotel staff can access it anywhere.

"BWH Hotel Group is one of the most iconic hotel brands worldwide, serving every level of the market," said Alex Alt, general manager of Oracle Hospitality. "With this integration, Oracle is extending our long collaboration with BWH Hotel Group to enable its hotels to move to the cloud to adapt, run more efficiently, and better serve their guests among a sea of industry and consumer expectation changes."

About BWH Hotel Group®

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 40 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

