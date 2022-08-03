Splitit brings its Installments-as-a-Service to the rental market through its partnership with letus

letus (previously RentMoola) is bringing Splitit's installment payment option to its award-winning cloud payment platform for the property rental market.

Tenants can spread the costs of expenses, such as rent or security deposits, over several monthly installments with no additional interest, charges or fees.

White-label installment platform allows letus to deliver a consistent, branded experience to build stronger tenant-landlord relationships.

ATLANTA, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY) announced letus has selected Splitit to bring its Installments-as-a-Service to its cloud payment platform for the property rental market, allowing tenants to pay expenses in several interest-free installments on their credit card.

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, no additional fees and no hassle. (PRNewsfoto/Splitit USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The collaboration brings a first-of-its-kind payment option to letus's award-winning cloud payment platform for property managers and owners.

The collaboration brings a first-of-its-kind payment option to letus's award-winning cloud payment platform for property managers and owners. Tenants can spread the costs of expenses such as rent or security deposits over several monthly installments on their preferred credit cards with no additional interest charges.

"Splitit helps us reach our objective to bring innovative technology and tools to alleviate some of the biggest hurdles for tenants and property managers alike," said letus CEO Jean-Francois Brissot. "The ability to integrate Splitit's white-label solution into our platform ensures a seamless and simple experience helping foster a stronger relationship between tenants and landlords."

letus's cloud payment platform offers flexible rent, credit reporting and 360-degree payment solutions that empower our customers to take control of their finances. Property managers can efficiently collect rent and allow tenants to choose how they pay rent while reconciling all payments on one fully integrated, and secure platform backed by a world-class ecosystem of partners.

"letus is a perfect example of the power of Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform. We are the technology enabler, helping an innovative company like letus offer installment payments on their terms," said Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth. "Our flexible platform is easily embedded within the existing payment experience without the added complexities of legacy third-party installment payment options."

Splitit's white-label installments solution provides a simple single-point API integration, ensuring letus delivers a consistent and branded experience embedded directly in the platform. Any consumer with the available balance on their credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, registration or redirects and no additional interest, hidden fees and or credit checks.

To learn more about Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform, visit: www.splitit.com

About letus

letus is the first fintech company to combine financial services and rental payments in one platform. letus is disrupting the rental industry by empowering tenants and property managers or landlords to take control of their ﬁnances through a simple, integrated and secure solution that is powered by a diverse ecosystem of global partners.

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

