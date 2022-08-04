automotiveMastermind Elevates Data Executive into Broader Role, Promotes Two Others

The leadership transitions will enhance the company's products, sales and data operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced a new, broader role for a senior data executive, as well as two other senior-level promotions.

(PRNewsfoto/automotiveMastermind) (PRNewswire)

Charity Taylor is moving into a new role overseeing the creation of the Enterprise Business Analytics Team within the S&P Global Mobility division. In this capacity, she will be tasked with developing analytical solutions to key industry challenges and reducing time-to-value for newly acquired sources by combining deep automotive expertise with world-class data assets from across the S&P Global Mobility organization. Taylor spent over 12 years at JD Power (PIN) prior to joining aM in April 2020, most recently serving as managing director responsible for new product development and ongoing data operations. She also has nearly a decade of additional automotive experience in a variety of financial roles spanning manufacturing, product development, sales and marketing and supply chain for General Motors. Taylor has long supported improved business outcomes for a broad array of automotive clients through the development of unique analytical solutions in the realm of real-time market performance, pricing and incentive optimization, along with her ability to derive from them valuable insights to guide high-impact decisions.

Aaron Baldwin has been promoted to chief product officer. In this role, he will oversee the product roadmap and strategy, supporting a team of directors specializing in product, product marketing, integrations and analytics. Before joining aM, Baldwin served as senior vice president of product and business development at CarNow. He was a member of the founding management team and oversaw development of OEM, large client and partner relationships, as well as product development and product lifecycle management. Baldwin also previously served as director of digital marketing at eLEAD and worked in various positions at Asbury Automotive Group, including director of dealership marketing, giving him insight into dealership operations that currently help him support aM's dealer partners.

Michael Eager has been promoted to the newly created role of chief revenue officer. In this role, Eager will oversee aM's go-to-market teams and strategy. Prior to joining the aM team, Eager worked at CARFAX (also part of S&P Global Mobility) as the director of field sales and was instrumental in the launch of many products and growth of the sales business. In his 17 years of experience at CARFAX, he led the growth of the national field sales teams through both management and strategic sales leadership positions. Eager also previously held sales positions at tech start-ups and consulting companies, giving him a passion and expertise in launching new businesses and leading high-performing automotive sales teams.

"As we look ahead to continue growing and scaling automotiveMastermind, I'm confident these new roles for Charity, Aaron and Michael will significantly strengthen our data leadership position, drive even greater levels of product innovation and continue to enhance product and service offerings for our dealer partners," said automotiveMastermind Chief Executive Officer Matt Leone. "I could not have asked for more qualified and seasoned industry executives to fill these roles, and I look forward to ongoing success from these dedicated professionals and their teams."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE automotiveMastermind