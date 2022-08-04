Cosmic Wire Named 'One of the 50 Smartest Companies of 2022'

The honor, given by The Silicon Review, validates Cosmic Wire's leading Web3 philosophy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire , a leader in the push to realize Web3, has been named "One of the 50 Smartest Companies of 2022" by The Silicon Review, the world's most trusted online and print community for business and technology professionals. The Silicon Review's community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs, managers, and diverse IT professionals.

As companies in the Web3 space vie for potentially boundless profits in the corporate sector, Cosmic Wire has tied its financial interests to those of its clients, which impressed the iconic Silicon Valley news outlet.

"[Cosmic Wire] expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experience," The Silicon Review said. "It's staffed by some of the very best in the industry—and the firm believes that a proper client contract provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and its clients so that Cosmic Wire succeeds when its clients do."

On a mission to harness the possibilities of decentralization and blockchain technologies, Cosmic Wire created a first-of-its-kind platform that allows brands, artists, and intellectual property collectors countless opportunities to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Designed to run on any operating system, this consumer-friendly platform was developed with a client-first approach.

"This is just the beginning of Web3 and its overall implications on society. At Cosmic Wire, we're on a mission to leverage it to push back against the old system of oppressive business practices that [the entertainment industry] has been deploying since its start," said Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck. "There truly is no other company like Cosmic Wire in existence, so we are thrilled to be recognized for this - and to be named 'one of the smartest companies of 2022' by this prestigious publication."

The Silicon Review agreed that Web3 delivers a platform for companies like Cosmic Wire to disrupt the old ways of doing business in the entertainment industry.

"Web3 will create a more equitable and empowering ecosystem for entertainers to thrive by enabling transformative change in incentives, ownership structures, and monetization channels," the publication wrote.

Cosmic Wire's internal catalog is currently valued at $1.7 billion in exclusive licenses. Soon, Cosmic Wire will also share its expertise with consumers.

"We are so excited to share our full-stack and spatial e-commerce solutions in real-time rendered metaverses through our wholly contained subsidiary, VERS3S, as we change how consumers, content creators, and IP holders interact and do business," Finck said.

About Cosmic Wire:

Based in Los Angeles, Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 entertainment technology company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire creates NFTs with a purpose and expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs, and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. Cosmic Wire believes that a proper client contract provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients so that Cosmic Wire succeeds when their clients do.

