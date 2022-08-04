The iconic Gymboree brand, built on a heritage of playful, colorful head-to-toe children's collections, significantly expands and deepens its connection with its digitally-savvy target customer

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced that their iconic Gymboree brand has launched on Amazon.com, providing an easy way for customers to shop their favorite Gymboree apparel. Visit amazon.com/gymboree to shop.

The iconic Gymboree brand launches on Amazon.com (PRNewswire)

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are incredibly excited about our collaboration with Amazon and the significant growth potential ahead of us. We realized a key growth milestone today with our launch of our iconic Gymboree brand on Amazon.com. This strategic channel expansion gives us the opportunity to share the Gymboree brand with a larger audience of customers."

Gymboree's launch includes a dedicated brand store and seven ready-to-wear collections that perfectly represent the brand's heritage of playful, colorful bow-to-toe collections. The launch highlights the Gymboree brand story through consistent brand messaging showcased in the Gymboree storefront, advertising, and immersive product detail pages. Customers can easily discover and seamlessly navigate the Gymboree collections available on Amazon.com for fast, free delivery.

About Gymboree

Gymboree creates colorful, playful, head-to-toe children's clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. A brand of The Children's Place, Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. The Gymboree brand is available online at www.Gymboree.com and at more than 100 Children's Place retail locations in the United States and Canada.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree" and "Sugar & Jade" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and, as of April 30, 2022, the Company had 665 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's six international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

The iconic Gymboree brand launches on Amazon.com (PRNewswire)

The Children's Place (PRNewsfoto/The Children’s Place, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Children’s Place, Inc.