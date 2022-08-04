Leap Partners Completes Fourth Acquisition in Four Months

Leap Partners Acquires Drain Werks in Birmingham, Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In record speed, Leap Partners, a Nashville-based home services company, has completed four acquisitions in just four months. Most recently, the company acquired Drain Werks, a leading plumbing company serving central and northern Alabama. Through their acquisitions, John Cerasuolo, CEO, and Patrick Ritter, CFO of Leap Partners have built a reputation for being friendly and fair buyers of companies in the Southeast. This is exactly what attracted Marcus and Duston Williams, of Drain Werks.

Marcus Williams, Owner of Drain Werks said, "I am proud of what we have built in Drain Werks. However, I knew we needed some help to take the company into our next phase of expansion. John and Patrick's approach fit perfectly with what I was looking for. I am excited about the new growth opportunities for all of our employees and customers now that we have Leap Partners' support."

Duston Williams, CEO of Drain Werks said, "With the Leap Partners team, we are going to be able to better serve our employees and our customers. I am excited about the opportunity to continue to lead Drain Werks, but now with a broader support team of business owners that can help us navigate our growth."

"We are excited to have Marcus, Duston, and all of the Drain Werks family join our growing team," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "They will be great additions to our all-star team of business owners who are helping each other run and grow their businesses. We feel fortunate at Leap Partners to continue to meet and work with caring, driven, and inspiring people like Marcus and Duston."

Marcus and Duston will continue to lead the Drain Werks team, as leading plumbing and drain specialists in the Alabama area.

About Leap Partners

Leap Partners is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider with industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

For more information, visit theleappartners.com and to read testimonials from past acquisitions please click here .

