Saulsbury Industries Expands, Opening an Engineering and Operations Hub in Houston, Texas

ODESSA, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries, a full-service engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, recently opened an engineering and operations hub in Houston, Texas.

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries) (PRNewswire)

This location will support multiple Saulsbury business lines, including oil and gas, tanks/terminals, hydrocarbon processing, refining, renewables, and chemicals. Saulsbury, with over 55 years of experience, is a trusted provider of full EPC and construction-only solutions, as well as service offerings for stand-alone E&I and field services work.

"We are very excited to be opening our Houston office," stated Chat York, Saulsbury's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This decision reflects our commitment to both the city and the broader Gulf Coast region. Our Houston office will enhance our ability to reach new clients as well as employees as Saulsbury continues to expand our engineering and operations across a broad spectrum of industries," said Mr. York.

Saulsbury will also offer supporting services for front-end engineering, AFE estimating and scoping support, as well as general maintenance and facility upgrade services. The company will use this location to expand its repeat-business model with clients through hands-on leadership, successful project results, and an industry-leading safety program.

"This is the next step in our build-out plan for the Gulf Coast region," said Jimmy Matthews, Saulsbury's Chief Operating Officer. "Our client base has significantly expanded in the area, and we are looking forward to continued growth as we expand the Saulsbury footprint. Houston has long been a tremendous recruiting ground, with a deep base of skilled engineers, technical experts, and experienced construction talent. Saulsbury is looking forward to establishing an even stronger presence in the Houston area, working with our clients to execute projects safely and at the highest level," said Mr. Matthews.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

