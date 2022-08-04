XT.com Lists Fanverse (FT) With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing of FT is scheduled to occur on August 4th, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) on the exchange's Main Zone (Web3).

FT is a native cryptocurrency used to facilitate all transactions within the Fanverse NFT platform. The token can be used to perform P2P trading and staking and can seamlessly be used to pay for goods and services. Along with FT token use cases, users can also use it for mining and earn rewards.

Crypto traders and Fanverse holders can start depositing their crypto assets on August 3rd, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) to prepare themselves for trading. While enjoying a near-zero fee in trading FT/USDT, XT.com will make withdrawals available to traders on August 5th, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC). With this new listing, everyone is encouraged to level up their experience in trading the token and receive a good return. Along with the platform's goal, it aims to also allow crypto holders to trade the token for effective pricing for the first time on the platform.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, stated, "By having the Fanverse token (FT) listed on our platform, we look forward to aid in accelerating the way artists, creators, and their fans can exchange content and projects exclusively with NFTs in a harmonious manner, alongside providing intuitive support for Fanverse as it aims to become a gateway between the entertainment and blockchain industry."

About Fanverse (FT)

Fanverse (FT) is a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. It targets artists, creators, and their fan base to ignite how they exchange content and projects that are blended with NFTs. Fanverse also aims to become a gateway to bridge the gap between the entertainment and blockchain industry via the NFT market. Additionally, its services focus on entertainment content that features leading Korean artists and TV program-blended NFTs, to provide users with a new and exciting experience.

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

