APYX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Apyx Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Apyx between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Apyx Medical Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apyx-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-apyx-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-5-2022-301600815.html

