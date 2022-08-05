U. S. Well Services Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug, 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) will issue its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and host its earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

By Phone: Dial 201-389-0872 approximately 10 minutes before the call and ask for the U.S. Well Services call.



By Webcast: Log onto U.S. Well Services' website to access an audio webcast, which can be found in the Investor Relations section under "Events & Presentations" tab at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13732178#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.uswellservices.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of electric pressure pumping services and a market leader in electric pressure pumping. The Company's patented electric pressure pumping technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric pressure pumping technology dramatically decreases emissions, sound pollution and truck traffic while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com.

Contacts: U. S. Well Services

Josh Shapiro, Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

346) 354-2058

IR@uswellservices.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Zach Vaughan

(713) 529-6600

USWS@dennardlascar.com

